The chilling trailer for Anya Taylor-Joy’s new movie

The film’s official synopsis reads: “Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller about a young woman with a passion for fashion design, who may mysteriously enter the 1960s, where she meets her idol, a dazzling aspiring singer. But the Sixties London is not what it seems, and time seems to be unraveling with grim consequences”.

In the first preview you can see how Anya Taylor-Joy is connected with Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabitt), the clip, almost three minutes long, shows how Mckenzie’s character experiences midnight scares courtesy of Anya, as well as the presence of ghosts, lots of suspense, lights, stages and mysterious music.