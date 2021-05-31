The chilling images of corpses floating in the Ganges due to the covid crisis

Dead bodies on the bank of the Ganges River, seen on May 20, 2021 in Shringverpur, Uttar Pradesh, India. (Photo: Ritesh Shukla via Getty Images)

Just the day that India has begun to relax its restrictions due to the pandemic in the districts and regions with less incidence, the starkest images of the covid crisis come to light.

With 28 million cases and 329,000 deaths registered – although the figures are believed to be much higher – the Asian country seems to be beginning to leave behind the most devastating period of the pandemic, but it is precisely now that reality turns against it. , as dozens of corpses of COVID victims appeared on the surface of its sacred river, the Ganges.

Hundreds of people buried their relatives on the river bank, and now many of those bodies float on the surface as a result of the rains and the rising of the river, as can be seen in the following video posted on Twitter by journalist Ranvijay Singh .

It is not the first time these images have been produced. At the beginning of May, the Indian authorities found several bodies next to the river in the north of the country, and warned of the possibility that the remains of several coronavirus victims were floating in the waters.

The prices of cremations and funeral services have skyrocketed with the covid crisis, and experts point to this as the main cause that many humble families have chosen to bury their dead in the river, but also religious beliefs of the people, and how quickly the second wave has killed the Indian population.

As reported by Europa Press on May 13, many bodies wrapped in saffron-colored cloth, something sacred to Hindus, were found buried by the river in two places in the Unnao district, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, where they have also been recorded. the images from the previous tweet.

