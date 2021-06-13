The chilling confession of Drake Bell’s ex-girlfriend: “He has hundreds of victims”



Drake Bell.

Photo: Christopher Polk / .

Drake Bell, known for his role in “Drake & Josh” was arrested on June 4 in Ohio, United States, on charges of abuse against minors.

After breaking the news, Jimi Ono, the actor’s ex-girlfriend, spoke about it, told his story and also revealed that there are more underage victims, who told him about the abuse they experienced.

It was through his TikTok account where he stated that during the years he had a relationship with the singer, between 2006 and 2009, this He physically and verbally assaulted her.

“It was not until recently that I realized that abuse is not something that all women have to go through,” she begins by explaining in the video.

Ono pointed out that she was 16 when she started her romance with Drake and they even decided to live together, but just when they turned one year of dating, the problems began.

“When I say verbal abuse, imagine the worst kind of verbal abuse you could imagine and that’s what I received. Later It became physical, hitting, throwing things, everything. On the cusp of this, he dragged me up the stairs of our California home, my face hitting every step. I have pictures of this”, Was what he said in a sincere recording of just over 1 minute.

After sharing her video, other girls contacted her to tell that they had suffered the same and uploaded the captures to that same network. “He had sex with hundreds of underage girls,” reads the conversation with Paydin Layne. But it was not the only one.

Most of the testimonies claim to be young people who, when they were 15 or 16 years old, had sexual relations with Bell; In addition to an ex-girlfriend of the singer who claimed to experience the same type of violence, physical, verbal and psychological that Jimi suffered with the composer.

@jimiono Reposting with name blurred. My bad. May the victims of drake bell get justice tho. #endabuseagainstwomen ♬ All For Us – Labrinth

@jimiono Reposting with blurred name. This is what I was hoping for. There are several stories just like this out there. #endabuseagainstwomen ♬ Hell 2 da Naw – Bullwinkle Boyz

According to TMZ, the 34-year-old American appeared in the Cuyahoga county court, where he pleaded not guilty and was set a $ 2,500 bond, and a restraining order was imposed not to approach those affected. It is worth mentioning that the same information reveals that a new hearing is scheduled for June 23 by Zoom, so Drake’s legal status is not yet fully determined.