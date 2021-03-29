The Chiliz CHZ token, focused on sports and entertainment

Sports and entertainment are one of the industries affected by the pandemic, but fan-centric collectibles are called NFT crypto assets, they provide them with much-needed income and a rebound of interest income. This booming trend has exploded in the media, and to meet the growing demand from customers around the world, OKEx has listed Chiliz’s CHZ token for spot trading on the popular cryptocurrency trading platform.

Leading cryptocurrency trading platform OKEx is listed on the CHZ to support sports and entertainment.

OKEx is very interested in staying many steps ahead of the current trend. This is evident from the platform’s promise to be the first to introduce innovative projects from DeFi and other market segments into the blockchain space. As a result, OKEx began opening deposits for Chiliz’s CHZ tokens on March 3, and cash transactions and withdrawals will take place shortly thereafter.

Hao claims that the company couldn’t be more pleased to support the initiative, and goes on to say that fan adoption of cryptocurrencies could help propel the asset class into the “mainstream,” and has been lately.

Half a million fan downloads and counting: why CHZ is the hottest cryptocurrency token right now.

With restrictions continuing to take some of the excitement out of spectator sports and other forms of live entertainment, these industries have struggled to maintain revenue to the detriment of fan engagement. Chiliz’s platform, Socios.com, launched in 2018, helps clubs and franchises serve fans, reinforce engagement, and generate new sources of lucrative income.

More than 20 major sports and eSport organizations have developed Fan Tokens through Socios.com in an attempt to digitally monetize each brand’s loyal global fan base, ranging from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint-German, AC Milan. to Team Heretics, and many more.

With over half a million downloads from followers around the world, Fan Tokens helped generate $ 30 million in revenue for Socios.com and its partners in 2020. And with fan-centric tokens becoming the hottest trend on cryptocurrencies, the year 2021 will be even more profitable for partners.

OKEx gives fans more than $ 150,000 in fan tokens on the debut of the CHZ listing.

To celebrate CHZ’s inclusion, OKEx will issue $ 150,000 USD fan tokens in CHZ community giveaways. The draw phase started on March 3 when the CHZ deposits went live and will remain active until March 10 at 7:00 AM UTC.

Users are already eligible to win a drawing for one of two massive prize pools consisting of $ 75,000 each, as well as an additional $ 10,000 in rewards from CHZ. It can be obtained by reference, simply by depositing or exchanging CHZ.