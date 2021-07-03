The Chilean Niemann and the English Lewis share the lead with a stroke of advantage

07/03/2021 at 05:14 CEST

. / Detroit

The Chilean Joaquin Niemann and English Tom lewis completed the second round of the tournament Rocket Mortgage Classic, from the PGA Tour, with a record of 69 strokes (-3) each that allowed them to accumulate 134 (-10) and be the new leaders of the classification with an advantage impact. Americans Troy Merritt, Chris Kirk and Max Homa share second place, all of them with 135 strokes (-9), while 22-year-old rookie American Davis Thompson, who started the day as leader, did not have his best performance. at the end of the round at the Detroit Golf Club with a record of 73 strokes (+1) and a cumulative record of 136 (-8), which cost him to lose five positions and go down to sixth place, which he shares with seven other golfers.

Niemann, who had started the day as second in the standings, finished the perfect round with three birdies and the rest were all even, showing confidence in shots from the green, but without risking. “I have felt safe and although I did not have the performance of the first round, the important thing is that I am up when the final stretch of the weekend competition begins,” said Niemann, who seeking his first PGA Tour title this season.

Lewis had the same performance, who also finished perfect with three birdies, two achieved in the first half of the round, and the third was achieved on par 4 of the 13th hole.

The Latin American Gulf also featured Colombian Sebastián Muñoz, who repeated a signed card of 69 to accumulate 138 (-6) that allowed him to recover 16 positions in the classification to occupy the twenty-first, which he shares with 11 golfers, among which is the Argentine Fabián Gómez. Muñoz, who managed four birdies and one bogey, will have every chance to fight for the title during the weekend’s competition. The same happens to Gómez, who finished the tour with a signed card of 71 (-1), and although he lost 14 positions, he will remain in the fight to be among the best.

Two other Latin Americans, the Colombian Camilo Villegas and the Argentine Nelson Ledesma also exceeded the cut, established at -3, by achieving a cumulative 140 (-6) and sharing the forty-sixth place along with 14 other players. Villegas delivered a card of 70 (-2), the same as he had in the initial round while Ledesma was inspired by his blows by signing a record of 68 (-4) that allowed him to surpass 62 places.

The cross of the coin among Latin American golfers was the elimination of the Chilean Mito Pereira (143, -1), the Argentine Emiliano Grillo (144, even) and the Puerto Rican Rafael Campos (151, +7), while the Spanish Rafael Cabrera he also could not overcome the cut by having a poor performance in both rounds with a cumulative 148 (+4). The defending champion, American Bryson DeChambeau, who finished the day with a record of 71 (-1) and accumulated of 143 (-1), could not overcome the cut either. DeChambeau was at the center of the news after firing caddy Tim Tucker before the tournament began and has since declined to comment on what happened.