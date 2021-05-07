The Chilean Garín gives the great surprise by defeating Medvedev (2) in three sets

The Chilean Cristian Garin starred in the great surprise of the male box of the Madrid Masters 1,000 by defeating the russian Danil Medvedev, second seeded, 6-4, 6-7 (2) and 6-1, in the round of 16. The Santiago player thus equals his best participation in a Masters 1,000 tournament, after the quarterfinals he played in Paris in 2019; He then lost to the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

Garín’s start was decisive: he broke the Russian’s serve and went ahead 2-1. When the scoreboard indicated 4-2 for the Chilean, Medvedev began to bleed from the nose and had to be treated by the paramedics, who soon stopped the bleeding. Garín maintained that income and, full of confidence, when he had to serve to win the set the game was blank.

Medvedev demanded more of him in the second set. As it happened in the previous round against the Spanish Alexander DavidovichHe went from less to more and, once he got into the ground game that he likes so little, he was a fearsome rival. When the scoreboard was 6-6, Medvedev had conceded a single break point, which he saved, and Garin, none. In the tiebreaker, the Muscovite raised his aggressiveness one point and was intractable (7-2).

Five break balls cost Garin to break Medvedev’s resistance in the fourth game (3-1), but that feat gave him an extraordinary boost, without losing focus due to the Russian’s continuous complaints about his own mistakes and refereeing decisions. After 4-1, Medevedev seemed in a hurry to finish the game. Each ball was played and he got a cross, because he found an immense Garín. He wasted his first match ball and still had to remain calm in the face of an unexpected incident: with 5-1 and 40-40 the anchor of the net was released to the court. The game was interrupted for five minutes. A setback to the net and a blow to the Medvedev tape gave Garín a victory that he deserved by game, by physicality and by confidence.