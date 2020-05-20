Racist, homophobic, anti-Semitic and sexual messages on a platform for children.

After learning of the BBC investigation, Disney said it was “appalled” by the content on the website and asked administrators to shut it down.

Otherwise, the entertainment company threatened to take legal action.

Detectives handling the case said the man, who lives in London, was released on bail pending further investigations.

Cloned fan-run page

Launched in 2005, it grew to more than 200 million players at its peak.

Although anyone could join the website, the original version did have content filters and human moderators to prevent inappropriate messages or personal information from being shared.

The BBC investigation revealed that the game showed simulated gang rapes, as in this image.

Its owners said its popularity had increased considerably during the coronavirus pandemic and it now has seven million registered players.

Sexual penguin

The BBC created an account for the English, Spanish and Portuguese versions of Club Penguin Online.

This is what he found:

Content filters designed to remove the Offensive language they had been disabled on multiple servers, allowing rude words, homophobic slurs, anti-Semites and racist messages to be published. did not remove racist content. One player invited the BBC to his igloo, which was decorated with inappropriate content. Players participated in “penguin e-sex”, sending and receiving sexual messages explicit.The original Disney game prohibited sharing personal data, but players on this cloned site openly share their Snapchat, Instagram, and Discord account details. A Zoom “meeting” was also convened, in which codes and passwords were openly shared.

Kaden, 14, was shocked at what he saw on Club Penguin Online.

He said that the conversations he had seen made him feel extremely uncomfortable.

“Any child can click on these adult sections and see all of these inappropriate things,” he said.

clubs of stripteaseI’ve seen people ask for pimps. There are many bad words and they have asked me for many crazy things. It really dissuaded me from going to these sites. “” Data-reactid = “131”> “I have seen people post igloos from clubs of stripteaseI’ve seen people ask for pimps. There are many bad words and they have asked me for many crazy things. It really dissuaded me from going to these places. ”

Kaden’s father Rick told the BBC that he did not know what was going on in the game.

then i was safe“. “data-reactid =” 137 “>” I am surprised. I thought if my son was playing on Club Penguin then i was safe“.

Players are invited to participate in the sex game.

About another long-running Club Penguin fan, Miranda, a teenager, said the game had “gone from being familiar and fun to being monstrous.”

Cold War

Competition between Club Penguin Online and other unofficial versions of the game had intensified in the past six months.

One said it was a toxic community.

The Club Penguin Online volunteer says they were encouraged to carry out attacks against rival servers when they were minors.

personal details [de los usuarios]such as addresses, your actual appearance, or information about your family. It carried out DDoS (a distributed denial of service attack) on other users and threatened people, “he said.” data-reactid = “168”> “Discovered and published personal details [de los usuarios]such as addresses, your actual appearance, or information about your family. It carried out DDoS (a distributed denial of service attack) on other users and threatened people, “he said.

I feel really bad about it. “. “data-reactid =” 169 “>” What I did was similar to what happened to me, which affected my entire family, but now I feel really bad about it. “.

Bullying and annoying conversations could also be seen in the game.

A current Club Penguin Online staff member denied that volunteers were encouraged to carry out this type of activity.

a degree of professionalism“he added.” data-reactid = “195”> “It is nice to have a community that you have built, but when you get to a certain size you have to have a degree of professionalism“he added.

Cease and close

criminal activity and abhorrent behavior on this unauthorized website that he is illegally using the Club Penguin brand and characters for his own purposes. “” data-reactid = “200”> In a statement, he said: “The safety of children is a priority for Walt Disney Company and we are horrified by the allegations of criminal activity and abhorrent behavior on this unauthorized website that you are illegally using the Club Penguin brand and characters for your own purposes. ”

this and other unauthorized uses of the game Club Penguin “.” data-reactid = “201”> “We will continue to enforce our rights against this and other unauthorized uses of the Club Penguin game. “

