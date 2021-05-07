The children of Ana Duato and Imanol Arias play Mercedes and Antonio in their youth

Halfway between 1992 and 2020, the 21st season of Tell me how it happened broadcasts its new episodes these days. Fiction starring Ana Duato and Imanol Arias, Like Mercedes and Antonio Alcántara, he has had a luxury cameo in his episode this Thursday. Faces that will be known to some of the biggest fans: the children of the main actors.

The moment in question arose in a scene in which Mercedes and Antonio were riding in a convertible, this made both of them remember their first trip to Madrid. This is how a new flashback from 1992 appeared. Duato’s daughter, María Bernardeau, stepped into the shoes of a very young Mercedes; while Imanol’s son, Daniel Arias, played Antonio. A very emotional moment for the spectators, with the appearance of both reliving the first moments of the characters.

“It was very beautiful and special …”, he pointed out Daniel Arias on his Instagram account, along with a photo with Maria Bernardeau, both characterized as fictional characters. A snapshot commented on by actors like Pablo rivero (Toni Alcántara, in the series): “My pretty ones, how beautiful you are and acting.”

Daniel had previously appeared in small roles in the titles Anacleto: Secret Agent Y Second opportunity. His big break in the world of acting came a few months ago with the return of The intership (The hills), where he plays Eric. For its part, the Bernardeau clan continues to increase its troupe, which also has Miguel Bernardeau (Elite) as one of the young promises of the country.