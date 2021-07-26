The child who will never know that in his life he is going to lose many times.

What a shame! Failed!a man shouted this morning in front of the television installed on the terrace of a bar. Spanish canoeist Ander Elosegi had just finished eighth in the C-1 slalom final. What the fuck are you doing in Tokyo!

Next to the man, in front of some toast and a breakfast roll, his son. At first the boy, about nine or ten years old, looked at his father without fully understanding the man’s outburst of fury. Or maybe he did understand it – as usual – and what he was waiting for. That it was not his turn, Sure.

Tokyo 2020 – Ander Elosegi of Spain REUTERS / Stoyan Nenov

But immediately the boy imitated the father. That bad!, He said. Well, what a poop!

The man looked at him proudly.

The canoeist’s face, a close-up on the television, was bleak. Nobody felt that eighth place more than him. No one regretted not having reached the podium more than him. No one felt the sadness of the moment more than he.

However, that man had just taught his son that if you do not reach the top you are a failure. Shit. A person who is not worth it. If you don’t reach the top, others have the right to insult you. If you don’t get to the top, you can go fuck yourself.

And that child will never know that only a handful of people reach the top in each activity. That you only get to the top after years and years of sacrifice and resignations impossible to measure. That you only get to the podium with all that and with a bit of luck, too. Because, despite the titanic effort of each of the athletes who have won a place in Tokyo, you risk everything to one card. One day. A state of mind. Nerves. Tension. Hot. Or cold. Any slight mismatch makes the scales tip against you. Despite all the years of preparation.

That child will never know, because his father has not taught him, that for one to win there are thousands who lose. So what those who lose are not losers, but people who have given their best with an immense sacrifice.

That child will never know that in life is going to have to lose many times. And every time you hit a host it will feel like shit.