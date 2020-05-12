The top authority on infectious diseases in the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci, will warn Congress today that a too hasty reopening of the economy will cause “unnecessary suffering and death” in the country most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci is one of the health specialists he plans to testify before a Senate committee, just as President Donald Trump is praising those states that resumed prolonged economic activities after the quarantines imposed to contain the outbreak.

In a statement to The New York Times, Dr. Fauci said he will warn lawmakers that federal government directives must be followed for a phased relaunch of the economy.

This includes conditioning reopens on a “downward trajectory” in documented positive coronavirus cases for at least two weeks, tracing infected contacts and testing potential asymptomatic carriers working with vulnerable people, such as geriatric employees.

“If we bypass directive controls … then we risk multiple outbreaks across the country,” wrote Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the United States.

“This will not only result in unnecessary suffering and death, but will actually slow us down in our quest for a return to normalcy,” he added.

Fauci, a member of the special White House team that manages the coronavirus crisis, will testify before the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Commission by videoconference after having isolated herself at home because a White House official tested positive for the coronavirus. last week.

With one eye on the November election, Trump is eager to revive the economy, which has suffered an unprecedented setback from the coronavirus crisis.

More than 30 million people lost their jobs in seven weeks in the United States due to the paralysis resulting from quarantines to contain the spread of the new virus.

The United States has more than 1.3 million Covid-19 cases and more than 80,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University Permanent Update Database.

