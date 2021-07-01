The chief financial officer of the Trump emporium surrenders to the Manhattan Prosecutor’s Office

Trump Tower, home of the Trump Organization (Photo: Spencer Platt via .)

The financial director of the Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg, has surrendered this Thursday to the Manhattan Prosecutor’s Office, before the charges against him and the company in relation to alleged tax crimes are revealed, as confirmed by his lawyer to the chain of CNN television.

The aforementioned media already announced on Wednesday that Weisselberg, who will appear this Thursday afternoon in a Manhattan court, was going to surrender to the authorities.

Weisselberg and the Trump Organization were indicted on Wednesday for alleged tax offenses by a Manhattan grand jury, although the charges are expected to be formally revealed later today.

Neither former President Donald Trump nor his children are included in the charges, handed down as part of a criminal investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance. In particular, they refer to unpaid taxes on benefits granted to Weisselberg, including an apartment or a company car.

Weisselberg, 73, is a loyal aide to Trump, who has served his family for more than 40 years. In fact, he is the only person not named Trump to whom the former president entrusts his money.

The financial director of the organization has negotiated Trump’s loans, is a co-signer of his accounts, helps to process his taxes and, together with the former president’s children, has supervised the trust that held all his assets while he was in office.

The Trump Organization is a business conglomerate primarily engaged in the management and development of real estate. Trump was forced to relinquish control of the firm to his sons in 2017 when he assumed the U.S. Presidency, but he has never fully dissociated himself.

