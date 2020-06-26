The Chicks is the official name of what was the country group Dixie Chicks | AP

The famous group The Dixie Chicks He decided to remove the word Dixie from his name and now they take up only the word « The Chicks » to continue his steps in music.

Even the new Name It is already reflected in the social networks and websites of the award-winning group, made up of Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines and Emily Strayer, also acknowledged that the new name is also used by another group in New Zealand.

The members They shared their thanks:

A sincere and heartfelt thanks to Z The Chicks ’of NZ for their nice gesture in allowing us to share their name. We are honored to co-exist in the world alongside these exceptionally talented sisters, ”the American trio said in a statement.

Such decision was promoted after the country group Lady Antebellum happened to be Lady A after recognizing the association of that word with slavery in the United States.

Such decision was promoted after the country group Lady Antebellum happened to be Lady A after recognizing the association of that word with slavery in the United States.

Through a release on the group’s site he says he wanted to “get to this moment”. The term Dixie refers to the southern states of the country, especially those that were part of the slave Confederation.

In 14 years of trajectory the new group The Chicks will release his first album with new music after so much time, he will premiere the video of his new song “March March”, with images of the recent marches for the movement Black Lives Matter.

On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that The Chicks It is highly popular after being considered one of the most successful female bands in the United States, with more than 33 million records sold in the country according to the Association of the American Recording Industry (RIAA). .

Its origin was in Texas as a group of bluegrass, it was after reaching the success commercial with the album “Wide Open Spaces”, Since then they have been winners of 13 Grammy Awards.

However, in 2003, the band was vetoed by stations radio country after the group’s vocalist Maine criticized the then president of the United States in 2003 for the Iraq War. The group He responded to criticism with the theme « Not Ready to Make Nice » by sweeping the 2007 Grammys by winning awards in all three major categories.