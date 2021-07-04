The Chicago Fire gets the victory against Atlanta United with a win (3-0)

07/04/2021 at 04:06 CEST

The Chicago Fire signed an outstanding performance after thrashing the Atlanta during the duel played in the SeatGeek Stadium this Sunday, which ended with a score of 3-0. The Chicago Fire He faced the game with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 3-3 in the last duel held against the Philadelphia Union. Regarding the Atlantic team, the Atlanta United did not pass the tables with a score of 0-0 against the New York Red Bulls. After the result obtained, the whole of Illinois is twelfth, while the Atlanta it is tenth after the end of the duel.

The game started in a positive way for the Illinois team, which kicked off at the SeatGeek Stadium with a bit of Alder grove in minute 34. He again scored the Chicago Fire, which increased the score thanks to a new goal from Alder grove, which thus achieved a double just before the final whistle, specifically at 45, thus ending the first half with a 2-0 in the light.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for him Chicago Fire, who put more land in between with a goal from Frankowski in minute 58, thus closing the confrontation with a final score of 3-0.

Changes were made to both teams during the match. The players of the Chicago Fire who entered the game were Offor, Omsberg, Gutierrez, Stojanovi & cacute; Y Collier replacing Beri & cacute;, Frankowski, Bornstein, Medran Y Alder grove, while changes in the Atlanta They were Brown, Chol, Ambrose, Conway Y Hernandez, who entered to supply Mulraney, Lopez, Adams, Wolff Y George Bello.

The referee admonished Bornstein Y Frankowski by the Chicago Fire already George Bello, Wolff Y Walkes by the atlantés team.

With this good performance the Chicago Fire it rises to eight points in Major League Soccer and is placed twelfth in the rankings. For his part, Atlanta United remains with 12 points with which he faced this fifteenth day.

Data sheetChicago Fire:Bobby Shuttleworth, Navarro, Pineda, Bornstein (Gutierrez, min.83), Sekuli & cacute ;, Medrán (Stojanovi & cacute ;, min.90), Kappelhof, Herbers, Aliseda (Collier, min.90), Frankowski (Omsberg, min.83) and Beri & cacute; (Offor, min.72)Atlanta United:Guzan, Walkes, Robinson, George Bello (Hernández, min.85), Lennon, Wolff (Conway, min.75), Adams (Ambrose, min.75), Barco, Mulraney (Moreno, min.54), Torres and López (Chol, min.56)Stadium:SeatGeek StadiumGoals:Aliseda (1-0, min. 34), Aliseda (2-0, min. 45) and Frankowski (3-0, min. 58)