The Chicago Fire and the Philadelphia Union split the points and tie 3-3

06/27/2021 at 4:06 AM CEST

The match held this Sunday at the SeatGeek Stadium and who faced the Chicago Fire and to Philadelphia Union it ended with a three-way tie between the two contenders. The Chicago Fire He faced the duel with the intention of tracing his score in the classification after suffering a 0-1 defeat in the previous match against Cincinnati and so far he was on a three-game losing streak. On the part of the pensilvano team, the Philadelphia Union came from beating 1-0 at Columbus Crew in the last match played. After the game, the Illinois team ranked fourteenth, while the Philadelphia Union he came in third place at the end of the duel.

The game got off to a good start for him Chicago Fire, who opened the scoring with a goal in his own goal from Glesnes shortly after starting the match, specifically in minute 2. However, the pensilvano team reacted and equalized the contest through a Sullivan in minute 28. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the Philadelphia Union, which came back thanks to a goal from Burke just before the final whistle, specifically at 45. After this, the first half ended with a score of 1-2.

After the break came the goal for him Chicago Fire, who put the tables with a bit of Sekuli & cacute; in the 57th minute. After a new play increased the score of the Illinois team, which took the lead in the light setting the 3-2 thanks to the success in front of goal by Pineda in the 67th minute. The pensilvan team put the tie with an own goal from Sekuli & cacute;, thus completing a brace in minute 79, concluding the match with a score of 3-3 on the light.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the Chicago Fire gave entrance to Frankowski Y Offor for Beri & cacute; Y Stojanovi & cacute;, Meanwhile he Philadelphia Union gave the green light to Mbaizo, Przyby & lstrok; ko Y Gazdag for Powell, Saints Y Sullivan.

The referee sanctioned seven players with a yellow card, three for the Illinois players and four for the Illinois players. Philadelphia Union. On the part of the players of the Chicago Fire the card went to Stojanovi & cacute;, Navarrese Y Herbers and on the part of the pensilvanos players for Elliott, Saints, Wagner Y Powell.

After this tie at the end of the match, the Chicago Fire it was placed in the fourteenth position of the table with five points. For his part, Philadelphia Union with this point he got third place with 19 points, with a qualifying position for a playoff spot for the championship at the end of the game.

Data sheetChicago Fire:Bobby Shuttleworth, Calvo, Pineda, Navarro, Sekuli & cacute ;, Stojanovi & cacute; (Offor, min.63), Kappelhof, Herbers, Aliseda, Medrán and Beri & cacute; (Frankowski, min.63)Philadelphia Union:Blake, Findlay, Glesnes, Wagner, Powell (Mbaizo, min.61), Elliott, Leon Flach, Sullivan (Gazdag, min.61), Jamiro Monteiro, Santos (Przyby & lstrok; ko, min.61) and BurkeStadium:SeatGeek StadiumGoals:Glesnes (1-0, min. 2), Sullivan (1-1, min. 28), Burke (1-2, min. 45), Sekuli & cacute; (2-2, min. 57), Pineda (3-2, min. 67) and Sekuli & cacute; (3-3, min. 79)