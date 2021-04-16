The Chevrolet Silverado Electric announces new details with this teaser

General Motors, despite having lost his privileged position in the automotive sector, is one of the big manufacturers. Especially in terms of all-terrain, SUV’s and pick-up’s. Of all your signatures, Chevrolet Y GMC They are the ones with the greatest specific weight and now that they have moved to electric mobility even more. The best proof is that to rescue from oblivion Hummer They have used this brand as an umbrella.

Taking advantage of the fact that they have created the Ultium platform, General Motors bosses are finalizing their next model. It is an old acquaintance that, following the latest market trend, will be plugged into the power grid. We talk about Chevrolet silverado electric, a large pick-up that the Yankee public likes so much and that each year reaches record sales figures. Now he announces his arrival with a first teaser and some technical data.

The new Chevrolet Silverado Electric is built on the Ultium platform

According to those responsible for Chevrolet, the new Silverado Electric has been designed from the ground up to be an electric vehicle. Therefore, we can conclude that it is a “clone” of the new GMC Hummer EV since in addition to making use of its platform, it will share its mechanical organs. In fact, they announce that they will offer a estimated average autonomy 400 miles. If we translate to kilometers, it should approach or exceed 650 kilometers.

And so far we can read, because the house of the bow tie does not offer more technical and performance details about its next big bet. As a complement they confirm that retail and fleet versions they will offer customers a wide variety of options that they expect will be in high demand. To adorn this good news have published an image and video teaser. As you can see, it is not very eloquent, although it is significant.

Basically they limit themselves to showing the new Silverado Electric logo .. The novelty it presents refers to the design since it is appreciated how the letter «E» go from silver to striking color electric blue. This is more than enough to mark his intentions and warn his rivals that he will abandon the endothermic mechanics. For now there is no date of arrival on the market although it will not take much longer to have new details.

