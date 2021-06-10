The chemical safety of protective masks against COVID-19

Scientists have analyzed the presence of plasticizing compounds in the masks used to reduce the spread of SARS-CoV-2.

The study is the work of the Institute for Environmental Diagnosis and Water Studies (IDAEA), attached to the CSIC (Higher Council for Scientific Research) of Spain. It has been published in the academic journal Environment International, under the title “COVID-19 face masks: a new source of human and environmental exposure to organophosphate esters”.

The team analyzed the levels of 16 organophosphate plasticizing chemical compounds in various masks: surgical type, reusable cloth, FFP2 developed by the CSIC, KN95 and FFP3. In addition, the group carried out inhalation tests with mannequins to evaluate the proportion of these compounds that were released from the mask and that, therefore, could be breathed.

“The results indicate that reusable cloth masks do not release any of these plasticizers. For their part, surgical masks, FFP2 and FFP3 also show extremely low values ​​of released plasticizers ”, indicates the researcher and co-author of the study Ethel Eljarrat. “Therefore, based on our results and on the recommendations for protection against the virus, the most advisable thing is to use cloth masks in outdoor areas and FFP2 in indoor spaces”, proposes Eljarrat.

Surgical, cloth, FFP2, KN95 and FFP3 masks were analyzed in the study. (Photo: César Hernández / CSIC)

The work also evaluated the environmental impact due to the generation of waste, as well as the release of plasticizing compounds into the environment. Based on the amount of masks used globally, the researchers calculated that between 0.2 and 6.3 million tons of waste are generated annually, and between 20 and 18,000 kilos of organophosphate plasticizers are released into the environment. “Also from the environmental point of view, the best option is the use of reusable masks since they are the ones that generate the least amount of waste. On the other hand, poor management of mask waste can cause plasticizer compounds to end up contaminating aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems, which is a serious environmental problem ”, says Dr. Eljarrat.

This research is funded by the European Union, through the recovery plan against the effects of COVID-19 Next Generation EU. Within the framework of this plan, the research team formed by Eljarrat and Teresa Moreno will complete this first work with a new study that includes different types of masks that have been appearing on the market in recent months, and evaluating a greater number of compounds. plasticizers. (Source: Alicia Arroyo / IDAEA-CSIC)