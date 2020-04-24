In these times when concerts and festivals around the world have had to be stopped by the coronavirus, musicians have found a way to stay connected with all their fans. One of them is online listening parties and the most popular are those of Tim Burgess of The CharlatansWell, in the last days he has invited a lot of bands or artists that we love and now it’s the turn of The Chemical Brothers.

That’s right, the duo consisting of Ed Simons and Tom Rowlands will connect with Burgess to discuss and comment on those details that riveted fans love to listen to one of the most important albums of his career, Dig Your Own Hole. Maybe the group’s second album is not the favorite of many fans but it certainly marked a before and after in their career, because in it they set out the path they would follow in the future.

As if this were not enough, the album has interesting collaborations with important musicians how Beth Orton in “Where Do I Begin” and perhaps the most remembered, with the controversial and beloved Noel Gallagher from Oasis in “Setting Sun”. Something that characterizes the Burgess parties is that beyond telling us the story behind the songs, it makes musicians release curious anecdotes or unearth a few memories from the trunk, something that is completely appreciated.

So, The Chemical Brothers enters the long list of bands and artists who have shared their experiences in this format, among which big names such as Oasis, Blur, Franz Ferdinand, The Libertines and many more stand out. If you love knowing up to which keyboard or synthesizer your favorite musicians used in the studio, this is your chance to find out.

If you want to go over all the details of the Dig Your Own Hole with Tim Burgess and The Chemical Brothers, We tell you that this pachangón will start at 2:50 in the afternoon (Central Mexico time) and you can follow her through the Twitter account of the singer of The Charlatans.