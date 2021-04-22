The Chemical Brothers Announces The Launch Of “The Darkness That You Fear”, Their New Song – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The British duo The Chemical Brothers, formed by Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons, have announced the release on April 23 of a new song, “The Darnkess That You Fear”.

It is a work built on “a dizzy psychedelic whirlpool”, as advanced in a statement by Universal Music, which describes the piece as “the sound equivalence to the light at the end of the tunnel” and “a rush of hope”.

It is his first new material since the album “No Geography” was released in 2019.

“When we found that the combination of two different voices flowing over the music filled us with optimism, it was something we wanted to share,” said Rowlands.

The cover chosen for the single is a work by British abstract artist Terry Frost.

The Chemical Brothers have also confirmed that they will perform at the Creamfields festival, to be held in the English county of Chesire next August.

Source: However