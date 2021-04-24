The cheer of the Oscars 2021: Chloé Zhao should be preparing several speeches for the night of ‘Nomadland’

We are ready for the Oscars 2021 ceremony. On the night of Sunday 25 to Monday 26, the Los Angeles train station will be decked out to welcome the stars of Hollywood at the 93rd Academy Awards. The votes have already been sent and the envelopes with the winners and winners will be being prepared (hopefully away from Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty).

We have already sent our own votes for the Oscar cheer and here we have the results of what we think will happen at the gala. In certain categories, some of them very important, we have no doubts. We hope that Chloé Zhao is preparing several speeches because we not only think that she is going to take the Oscar for best direction, We also believe that the preferential vote will not affect you and ‘Nomadland’ is going to go home with the best picture award.

In the interpretive section we are also surprisingly quite in agreement. Although the best actress is one of the most uncertain Oscars of the night, most of the editors and editors have voted Carey Mulligan and her role in ‘A promising young woman’ as the winner, and it would be her first Oscar. We also bet on Chadwick Boseman’s posthumous Oscar, although Anthony Hopkins is hot on his heels. Zero doubts in the secondary performances: Youn Yuh-Jung and Daniel Kaluuya will be the winners.

Below you have our complete pool for the Oscars 2021, and we hope to hear about yours in the comments. We remind you that you can follow the gala live with us the night of Sunday 25 to Monday 26 on the web and on our Twitter.

The cheer of the Oscars 2021 of the writing of eCartelera

Best Picture: ‘Nomadland’

Best Direction: Chloé Zhao for ‘Chloé Zhao’

Best Actress: Carey Mulligan for ‘A Young Woman of Promise’

Best Actor: Chadwick Boseman for ‘The Mother of the Blues’

Best Supporting Actress: Youn Yuh-Jung for ‘Minari. Family history’

Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya for ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

Best Original Screenplay: ‘A Promising Young Woman’

Best Adapted Screenplay: ‘Nomadland’

Best Production Design: ‘Mank’

Best Cinematographer: ‘Nomadland’

Best Editing: ‘The Chicago 7 Trial’

Best Visual Effects: ‘Tenet’

Best Sound: ‘Sound of Metal’

Best Costume: ‘The Mother of the Blues’ or ‘Emma’ (tie)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: ‘The Mother of the Blues’

Best Original Soundtrack: ‘Soul’

Best Song: ‘Husavik’, from ‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Fire Saga Story’

Best Animated Film: ‘Soul’

Best International Film: ‘Another Round’

Best Documentary Film: ‘What the Octopus Taught Me’