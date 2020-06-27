NBA Jam It was a title that marked a before and after for sports video games. Much of its popularity is due to the Bulls’ success in the early 1990s, and the phenomenon it represented Michael Jordan. The latter, by the way, was not part of the game due to a fear of licenses. If at any time you had the opportunity to play it, surely you remember the controversy surrounding an alleged trap that affected the Chicago basketball team.

The Chicago Bulls always missed the last shot of the game to favor the Detroit Pistons.

According to gamers theory, the Bulls were disadvantaged in the last seconds when they played against the Detroit Pistons, staunch rival of the Bulls at that time. Mysteriously, you always missed the last shot, the one who decided the outcome of the match. Let’s remember that NBA Jam was also available in arcades, so you can already imagine the courage that arose in many arcades.

More than two decades later, Mark Turmell, creator of NBA Jam, acknowledged that the trap against Chicago does exist. In an interview with the renowned Ars Technica series War Stories, he agreed that if the game was close enough against the Pistons, the latter would receive blatant help from NBA Jam. It is important to make clear that the situation only occurred against Detroit, since Turmell was a fan of the Pistons.

« In making this game in Chicago, during Michael Jordan’s heyday, there was a great rivalry between the Pistons and the Bulls. But the only way he could hurt the Bulls once they got over the slope, was affect your skills against the Pistons at NBA Jam. So I put in a special code so that if the Bulls made a shot at the last second against the Pistons, they were going to miss it, « Turmell said.

Turmell’s recommendation to play ‘NBA Jam’

Now you know that it wasn’t your fault with the controls, but rather a trap destined to favor Detroit in the last moments of the game. « If you ever play it, be sure to choose the Pistos over the Bulls, » added Turmell. As if the above would alleviate the suffering of so many players. Were you affected? From today you can bury your childhood or youth trauma.