The cheapest Xiaomi smartwatch is now more: Amazon has it on offer for 50 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Xiaomi already sells its own watches in Spain, with several models that have much cheaper prices than what is normal in the sector and that are also not unrelated to the offers.

The Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite has everything to sweep among the cheapest smartwatches in the sector, and is that its benefits are not bad for the price it has, especially now that some stores are beginning to stand out with sales.

One of them is Amazon, which sells this Xiaomi smartwatch for 50 euros in an offer. It is a modest discount, although considering that its base price is 59 euros there is no room for much more.

This low cost smartwatch has a heart rate sensor, a long battery life and a color screen, as well as a minimalist but quite attractive design.

That said, if we review everything it offers, it will surely convince, and the best proof of this is the analysis of ComputerHoy.com, from which it comes out very well in practically all areas.

One of its most striking features is the battery life, which is usually one of the most used by brands for its low cost segment. It easily moves between 6-9 days from what we have been able to verify, a more than respectable figure.

What’s more, measures heart rate, sleep quality and more values, although above all its usefulness has to do with receiving and managing notifications of different applications, from emails to WhatsApp.

We explain how to make the best decision to buy a sports watch, the models and what you should look for to make the best choice and save money.

As it has GPS, it also acts as a sports watch when going for a run or cycling, since with this chip you can measure the pace and distance traveled much more precisely.

The 50 euros that the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite costs in this Amazon offer is a good price. It is only surpassed by one store, by AliExpress Plaza, although it costs 47.99 euros with shipping in three days, so the price difference is not too great either.

Amazon also does not charge shipping costs, as always in orders of 29 euros. If you want to receive your purchase in just 24 hours, you must sign up for Prime’s free trial month if you haven’t already done so.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.