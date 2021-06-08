The cheapest smartphone with Snapdragon 888

Three months ago there was the official presentation of the Realme GT, a top-of-the-range smartphone that was presented as a true “flagship killer”, thanks to its successful design, its high quality of construction, its good set of features and its excellent price. We did not have details about its official sale price outside of China, but making a direct conversion to euros and applying VAT (21%) we saw that the model with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage could cost about 433 euros.

The fact is that thanks to a premature listing of Realme itself, which appeared on the company’s official website and which at the time of writing this article would have been eliminated, we have been able to see the official price that the Realme GT will have in its «version. Racing Yellow »with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage capacity, and we have been pleasantly surprised, since we talked about 549 euros, a figure that fits with our initial forecasts, which placed it around 529 euros.

As we anticipate, the Realme GT will be available in two different finishes: metal and glass, and metal and leather. The finish that we see in the image is known as Racing Yellow, but we know that it will also arrive in other more discreet colors. At the specification level, the Realme GT fully fits into the category that we can consider as the top of the range, since it will be equipped with a powerful Snapdragon 888 SoC, and can be configured with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage capacity.

Specifications, price and availability of the Realme GT

Screen

6.43-inch Super AMOLED with 2,400 x 1,080 pixel resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate

SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 with 8-core CPU and Adreno 660 GPU

RAM

6GB-8GB-12GB of LPDDR5

Storage

128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1

Main chambers

64 MP f / 1.8, 26mm (wide), 1 / 1.73 ″, 0.8µm rear camera, PDAF

8 MP f / 2.3, 16mm, 119˚, 1 / 4.0 ″, 1.12µm wide angle

2 MP f / 2.4 macro

Frontal camera

16 MP, f / 2.5, 26mm (wide), 1 / 3.0 ″, 1.0µm

Video

4K @ 30 / 60fps, 1080p @ 30/60 / 240fps, gyro-EIS. 1080p and 30 FPS with the front camera

Video formats

MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM

Sensors

Accelerometer, in-screen fingerprint reader, proximity detection, gyroscope, compass, presence and brightness sensor

Connectivity

Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm jack, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G

Drums

4,500 mAh supports fast charging up to 65 watts

Dimensions

158.5 x 73.3 x 8.4 mm for the glass version and 158.5 x 73.3 x 9.1 mm for the leather version

Weight

186 grams

Various

Dual Sim, available in Galactic Silver, Deep Sea Blue and Dawn Yellow, the latter finished in leather

software

Android 11 with Realme UI 2 layer

Realme has confirmed that this new smartphone will be available internationally starting this month, and also added that they are preparing a new top-of-the-range terminal that will focus on cameras. The lens configuration that the Realme GT mounts is not bad at all, but it is true that it is below what we can find in other terminals, such as the Galaxy S21 5G, for example, so it is not strange that the Chinese company is preparing a variant focused on enhancing their photographic capabilities.

At the moment we do not have information about the other versions of the Realme GT, configured with less RAM and less storage capacity, but if these end up reaching the Spanish market, they should position below 500 euros, in fact the base model should be around 450 euros.

The truth is that, at first glance, this smartphone It has everything to position itself as the most attractive top of the range on the market, at least from a price-performance value perspective. In terms of performance, it should scratch at a high level, but we will have to see what these cameras can do.

.