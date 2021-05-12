The cheapest Samsung LED Smart TV is this 50-inch model with 4K and HDR10 + for only 399 euros and free shipping | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

This 50-inch Smart TV from Samsung is perfect for enjoying all available 4K content, including the Tokyo Olympics.

If you think that it is time to retire that old TV that has given you so many hours of entertainment, now is a good time to get another of better quality and that already has established technology to play videos with the best possible quality. You need a new Smart TV and this one from Samsung is on sale.

That’s right, this Samsung Crystal UHD 50TU7125 with a size of 50 inches Right now it is at its historical minimum price and you can get it for only 399 euros in Media Markt.

This 4K TV with Smart TV and HDR10 + has a 50 “diagonal and compatibility with the virtual assistant Alexa and Google.

In addition to the discount, this 50-inch Smart TV has totally free shipping to any point in Spain and if you live near one of its physical stores, you can pick it up and if they have stock, in just 30 minutes.

This Samsung Smart TV is a 2020 model that features a 50-inch LED panel that supports 4K and HDR10 +. It has a Crystal 4K processor that allows you to improve images and even scale lower quality content to as close to 4K as possible.

Its design is simple and has very narrow edges, which makes the image look distraction-free.

A Smart TV with all the streaming apps you may need

Samsung uses its own Tyzen platform as the operating system. It is so large that you will practically not find a streaming platform without its application. You can enjoy your videos from YouTube, Prime Video, Netflix, Disney +, HBO, Filmin and many more.

In addition, this model has AirPlay 2 technology to send content from iPhone, iPad and Mac. And if you have a Samsung smartphone or tablet, you can surely broadcast from your mobile to the TV wirelessly.

It can also be synchronized with Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistants and Google’s so that with their speakers you can interact with the television, from turning it on to searching for series and movies.

The price of this Samsung Crystal UHD 50TU7125 It is 449 euros, but now in Media Markt you have it for 399 euros for a limited time for its 22 anniversary offers in Spain.

Take advantage because Smart TVs are one of the products that is expected to increase in price with the arrival of summer, the Olympic Games, in addition to the lack of chips that will hit in the middle of the year.

