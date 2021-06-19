The cheapest realme does not wait for Prime Day and is already under 90 euros on Amazon

The realme C21 on sale offers you a nice design, a good screen and a great battery, in addition to a very low price.

The price of realme C21 It is already cheap in itself, but the realme terminal is even cheaper thanks to the discount offered by Amazon. Specifically, you can buy the realme C21 for 87 euros in its version with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, an important offer if we take into account that its original price is 129 euros and that it was released just 2 months ago.

In case you have to renew your mobile and you are looking for an inexpensive terminal with a large battery so that you do not always have to be connected to the charger, this realme C21 is the best option. In addition to the fact that it is already under 90 euros, it has a huge 5,000 mAh battery. You see, the realme C21 does not wait for Prime Day to drop its price.

Buy the realme C21 at the best price

The realme C21 equips a screen 6.5 inch LCD and resolution HD + that offers a more than correct result when viewing the contents. A processor works inside it MediaTek Helio G35, which in this version on offer comes with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of expandable storage. If you are looking for a device that meets the basic tasks, such as chatting through messaging apps, using the browser or taking the odd photo, the performance of this realme C21 meets. By the way, it has realme UI based on Android 10 as an operating system.

We continue to review the list of specifications to tell you that the smartphone mounts a triple rear camera with 13 MP main sensor, 2 MP macro and 2 MP black and white sensor. As we explained in the analysis of the realme C21, the quality of the main camera is correct and plays in your favor. Finally, the jewel in the crown, the 5,000 mAh battery it can reach up to two days of use without going through the charger.

6.5-inch LCD screen, HD + MediaTek Helio G35 processor 3 GB RAM, 32 GB storage Triple rear camera 5,000 mAh battery

