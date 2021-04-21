The cheapest OnePlus smartphone throws its price on AliExpress

The OnePlus Nord N100 is within your reach for less than you expect, it is close to 100 euros!

One of the cheapest terminals of OnePlus is at your fingertips for just 100 euros thanks to AliExpress. The Chinese terminal arrives in its global version, along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The only thing you have to do to get the best price is to apply the coupon DESMADRE14.

Buy on AliExpress: OnePlus Nord N100

Buy the OnePlus N100 at the best price

The OnePlus smartphone incorporates a 6.52-inch IPS screen and HD + resolution. Your brain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, a chip with which you can be calm. This OnePlus N100 also incorporates a triple rear camera and a battery of 5,000 mAh. We do not forget its jack where you can connect your headphones.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory 6.52 ″ HD IPS screen + 3 rear cameras 5,000 mAh battery 3.5mm jack Buy on AliExpress: OnePlus Nord N100

If you want to consult other interesting offers …

Smartphone deals only today from Amazon to AliExpress: OnePlus 9, POCO X3 Pro and many more

Related topics: Phones, Offers, OPPO

Do you want to find out about the latest offers? Click here and join our bargain community on Telegram and don’t miss one: t.me/chollosandro4all