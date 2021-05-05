the cheapest one from realme comes with a 5,000mAh battery

The realme C11 (2021) has a 6.5-inch screen with HD + resolution, a Unicoc SC9863 processor and a single 8-megapixel rear camera.

Less than a year after the arrival in Spain of the realme C11, the young Chinese manufacturer has just launched the new generation of its cheapest entry-level terminal, a realme C11 (2021) that has a 5,000 mAh large battery.

realme C11 (2021): all its features

realme C11 (2021) SpecificationsDimensions165.2 x 76.4 x 9.1 mm | 190 gramsScreen 6.5-inch LCD and HD resolution + ProcessorUnisoc SC9863RAM2 GBOperating systemRealme UI 2.0 on Android 11Storage32 GB expandable via microSD cardsCameras8 MP rear | Front 5 MP Battery 5,000 mAh with 10W charge Other Dual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, 4G, NFC, microUSB, 3.5 mm headphone jack Starting price86 euros to change

In general terms, the realme C11 (2021) is a terminal that has a design practically identical to its predecessor but that has seen some of its benefits and its price cut compared to the realme C11.

This new entry-level smartphone from realme is equipped with an LCD screen of 6.5 inches with HD + resolution, crowned by a drop-type notch in which its 5 megapixel selfie camera.

While the realme C11 opted for the MediaTek Helio G35, its successor joins manufacturers such as Nokia by mounting a processor from the manufacturer Unisoc, specifically the SC9863, an eight-core chipset that comes accompanied by 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, expandable by microSD cards up to 256 GB.

Where it has been cut the most compared to the previous generation is in the rear cameras, because while the realme C11 had two 13 and 2 megapixel sensors respectively, this realme C11 (2021) has a single 8 megapixel sensor.

In the section on autonomy, it has not been cut and the realme C11 (2021) continues to have a large battery of 5,000 mAh with 10W fast charge.

As expected, this new low-end terminal of the Chinese brand is not compatible with the new 5G networks, but it does have dual Wifi, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, a micro USB charging connector and a 3.5 millimeter headphone jack port.

This realme C11 (2021) already has the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system, Android 11, running under its own customization layer, realme UI 2.0.

Availability and price

The realme C11 (2021) is now available for purchase in the Philippines through the Lazada store, at two colors: blue and black, in its only version with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory for a price of 4,990 Philippine pesos, about 86 euros to change.

