the cheapest of the family comes with a MediaTek processor and a 100 megapixel camera

Honor launches the Honor 50 SE, the cheapest version of its new flagship phone family.

Honor is back with a new family of devices, this time independently created after Huawei ditched its sub-brand several months ago.

The Honor 50 SE It is the trimmed model of the new Honor 50 series, but it is nonetheless interesting. It is a device that provides Almost high-end specs, including a 100 megapixel resolution camera.

Honor 50 SE, all the information

Honor 50 SE Specifications Dimensions 164.73 × 75.63 × 8 mm

191 grams 6.78-inch LCD screen

Full HD +

120 Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900 RAM 8 GB Operating System MagicUI 4.2 based on Android 11 Storage 128/256 GB CamerasRear

-100 MP

-8 MP f / 2.2 Ultra Wide Angle

-2 MP macro

Frontal

-16 MP f / 2.2 Battery 4000 mAh

66W fast charging Other USB Type C, side fingerprint reader

The aesthetics of the Honor 50 is basically traced to that of the rest of the models in the family. We find one again rear camera divided into two circular modules, the upper one housing the main chamber, of 100 megapixels in this case, and in the lower one the two complementary sensors: one of 8 megapixels with ultra wide angle lens, and another of 2 megapixels for macro captures.

An important change is found in the front of, where the screen grows until 6.78 inch and goes on to use LCD technology, despite maintaining the same Full HD + resolution.

Your processor is the MediaTek Dimensity 900, so that the 5G connectivity is still present in this version. Your battery has the same capacity as the Honor 50 Pro, with 4,000 mAh, although its loading speed is slightly reduced by having a 66W power.

All of the above is supported by Android 11, customized by MagicUI version 4.2.

Honor 50 SE Price

The Honor 50 SE has been presented in China, and for now it has no arrival date to the rest of the regions. Its price is 2,399 yuan – about 310 euros – or 2,699 yuan –350 euros–, depending on the chosen configuration.

Article in development. Refresh the page to see the latest news.

Related topics: Phones, Chinese Phones

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow