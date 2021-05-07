the cheapest mobile with Full HD + can be yours for only 89 euros

90 euros discount at Banggood for the version with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The Xiaomi Redmi 9 is, at the moment, the cheapest mobile with a screen Full HD +. That’s right, for only 89 euros you can buy at Banggood a mobile phone with a high resolution panel, a huge battery that exceeds 5,000 mAh and, be careful, an NFC chip for mobile payments.

The discounted version on Banggood is the most advanced, with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It should be noted that this model has an original price of 179 euros, so you can save 90 euros by buying this cheap Xiaomi terminal.

Buy the cheapest Xiaomi Redmi 9, with a Full HD + screen

One of the main features that stands out in the Xiaomi Redmi 9 is its IPS screen of 6.53 inch with resolution Full HD +, an uncommon quality in mobiles that go below 100 euros. We must mention that the version on offer at Banggood is the black one, with dimensions of 163.3 x 77.01 x 9.1 mm and a weight of 198 grams.

Inside is the processor MediaTek Helio G80, accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 265GB by microSD. It is a Xiaomi mobile, so inside it is also the operating system MIUI.

This cheap smartphone raises the ante by having four cameras on its rearThe main one being 13 MP, which works together with an 8 MP wide angle, a 5 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. For video calls and selfies, the Redmi 9 has an 8 MP front camera.

Along with the screen, in this terminal the battery also shines with its own light, with a considerable capacity of 5,020 mAh. This can overcome the day of use without messy, and even touch the two days. In addition, it can be charged in a short time, since it is compatible with a fast charging up to 18W.

For 89 eurosLittle more can be asked of this Xiaomi Redmi 9 which, remember, is the cheapest mobile to currently have a Full HD + screen. In addition, it has a fingerprint reader, USB Type-C, headphone jack and NFC. If you want to know more details about this model, visit the official Xiaomi website.

Buy the Xiaomi Redmi 9 in other stores

Amazon is another store where you can buy the Xiaomi Redmi in its 4GB + 64GB version, it is on sale for 124 euros. If you prefer the acquisition to be through PcComponents, there you can find the same smartphone for 135 euros. Finally, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 is also marketed through AliExpress, where it falls to 111 euros.

Best alternatives to Xiaomi Redmi 9

In the market there are other cheap alternatives that bet to offer Full HD + for little money. One of them is the LITTLE M3, for about 103 euros on AliExpress if you use the coupon SAVINGSES10, also with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory. If you are looking for something superior, you can bet on it Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, for about 138 euros in AliExpress if you apply the coupon SAVINGSES10.

Related topics: Phones, Chinese Phones, Deals, Xiaomi

Do you want to find out about the latest offers? Click here and join our bargain community on Telegram and don’t miss one: t.me/chollosandro4all