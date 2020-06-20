Choosing your best rate and telephone operator can be overwhelming if we consider that there are more than forty phone brands different so in Xataka Móvil we try to facilitate the choice of your best rate by making comparisons from different angles. After reviewing the best rates according to price, the best rates according to coverage, the best rates among the most similar operators, and all the rates depending on the services you need, today we complete our analysis highlighting directly the cheapest mobile rates.
Focusing on the rates of mobile only on prepaid card and contract, we have rescued the rates with the lower price based on several of the most common assumptions for calls and gigabytes that may interest users, including in each case, the cheapest rate in each of the coverage available in mobile telephony.
Mobile contract rates
Taking as a reference the complete comparison of contract rates that we update monthly, we will extract the rates that have a lower monthly fee depending on the following needs:
Cheaper rate to talk without limits (no internet required)
Operator
Price
Terms
Coverage
SUOP
6.99 euros / month
5,000 minutes
Without Internet
Orange
Digi
7 euros / month
5,000 minutes
Without Internet
Movistar
Finetwork
9.90 euros / month
6,000 minutes
7 GB accumulative
Vodafone
Call now
10 euros / month
5,000 minutes
6 GB
Yoigo
Cheaper rate with up to 150 minutes and 3GB
Operator
Price
Terms
Coverage
Hits Mobile
4.90 euros / month
100 minutes
3GB
Vodafone
SUOP
4.99 euros / month
150 minutes
2 GB
Orange
Digi
5 euros / month
100 minutes
1.5 GB accumulative
Movistar
Call now
6 euros / month
150 minutes
3GB
Yoigo
Cheaper rate with unlimited minutes and up to 10GB
Operator
Price
Terms
Coverage
Virgin
10 euros / month
Unlimited minutes
10 GB
Orange
Mobilefree
9.90 euros / month
Unlimited minutes
9 GB
Yoigo
Finetwork
9.90 euros / month
Unlimited minutes
7 GB accumulative
Vodafone
Digi
10 euros / month
Unlimited minutes
5 GB accumulative
Movistar
Cheaper rate with unlimited minutes and up to 20GB
Operator
Price
Terms
Coverage
Xenet
12.90 euros / month
Unlimited minutes
20 GB
Orange
Finetwork
14.90 euros / month
Unlimited minutes
20 GB cumulative
Vodafone
Mobilefree
14.90 euros / month
Unlimited minutes
20 GB
Yoigo
Digi
15 euros / month
Unlimited minutes
12 GB accumulative
Movistar
Cheaper rate with more gigabytes
Operator
Price
Terms
Coverage
Lemonvil
24.95 euros / month
Unlimited minutes
75 GB
Orange
Finetwork
19.90 euros / month
Unlimited minutes
30 GB accumulative
Vodafone
Digi
20 euros / month
Unlimited minutes
30 GB accumulative
Movistar
Mobilefree
39.90 euros / month
Unlimited minutes
60 GB
Yoigo
Cheaper rate with unlimited gigabytes
Operator
Price
Terms
Coverage
Movistar
39.95 euros / month
Unlimited minutes
Unlimited GB
Movistar
Yoigo
39 euros / month
Unlimited minutes
Unlimited GB with SD video
Yoigo
Orange
35.95 euros / month
Unlimited minutes
Unlimited GB with HD video
Orange
Vodafone
40.99 euros / month
Unlimited minutes
Unlimited GB at 2Mbps
Vodafone
Cheaper rate with free SMS
Operator
Price
Terms
Coverage
Threat
6.95 euros / month
Unlimited minutes
4 GB accumulative
1,000 SMS
Orange
Finetwork
7.90 euros / month
300 minutes
5 GB accumulative
300 SMS
Vodafone
O2
10 euros / month
Unlimited minutes
5 GB
1,000 SMS
Movistar
Call now
6 euros / month
150 minutes
3GB
10 SMS
Yoigo
Prepaid card rates
Taking as reference the complete comparison of prepaid card fees that we update monthly, we will extract the rates that have a lower monthly fee depending on the following needs:
Best rate for unlimited talking (no internet required)
Operator
Price
Terms
Coverage
Lycamobile
5 euros / month
5,000 minutes
Without Internet
Movistar
Mobile Republic
10 euros / month
5,000 minutes
6 GB
Orange
Call now
10 euros / month
5,000 minutes
6 GB
Yoigo
Lebara
10 euros / month
5,000 minutes
5 GB
Vodafone
Cheaper rate with up to 150 minutes and 3GB
Operator
Price
Terms
Coverage
Hits Mobile
4.90 euros / month
100 minutes
3GB
Vodafone
Mobile Republic
5 euros / month
150 minutes
3GB
Orange
Call now
5 euros / month
150 minutes
3GB
Yoigo
Lycamobile
5 euros / month
100 minutes
1 GB
Movistar
Cheaper rate with unlimited minutes and up to 6GB
Operator
Price
Terms
Coverage
Lycamobile
10 euros / month
Unlimited minutes
6 GB
Movistar
Mobile Republic
10 euros / month
Unlimited minutes
6 GB
Orange
Call now
10 euros / month
Unlimited minutes
6 GB
Yoigo
Hits Mobile
10 euros / month
1,000 minutes
6 GB
Vodafone
Cheaper rate with unlimited minutes and up to 15GB
Operator
Price
Terms
Coverage
Hits Mobile
14.95 euros / month
Unlimited minutes
15 GB
Vodafone
Lycamobile
10 euros / month
Unlimited minutes
10 GB
Movistar
Mobile Republic
15 euros / month
Unlimited minutes
14 GB
Orange
Call now
15 euros / month
Unlimited minutes
14 GB
Yoigo
Cheaper rate with unlimited minutes and up to 25GB
Operator
Price
Terms
Coverage
Lycamobile
15 euros / month
Unlimited minutes
24 GB
Movistar
Vodafone yu
20 euros / month
Unlimited minutes
25 GB accumulative + RRSS
Vodafone
Simyo
20 euros / month
Unlimited minutes
25 GB accumulative
Orange
Call now
20 euros / month
Unlimited minutes
20 GB
Yoigo
Cheaper rate with more gigabytes
Operator
Price
Terms
Coverage
Lycamobile
20 euros / month
Unlimited minutes
40 GB
Movistar
Lebara
20 euros / month
Unlimited minutes
40 GB
Vodafone
Simyo
29 euros / month
Unlimited minutes
40 GB cumulative
Orange
Call now
20 euros / month
Unlimited minutes
24 GB
Yoigo
Cheaper rate with free SMS
Operator
Price
Terms
Coverage
Lobster
12 euros / month
Unlimited minutes
4GB
1,000 SMS
Movistar
Call now
6 euros / month
150 minutes
3GB
10 SMS
Yoigo
Other rate comparisons
The cheapest mobile rates on contract and prepaid card