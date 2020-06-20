Choosing your best rate and telephone operator can be overwhelming if we consider that there are more than forty phone brands different so in Xataka Móvil we try to facilitate the choice of your best rate by making comparisons from different angles. After reviewing the best rates according to price, the best rates according to coverage, the best rates among the most similar operators, and all the rates depending on the services you need, today we complete our analysis highlighting directly the cheapest mobile rates.

Focusing on the rates of mobile only on prepaid card and contract, we have rescued the rates with the lower price based on several of the most common assumptions for calls and gigabytes that may interest users, including in each case, the cheapest rate in each of the coverage available in mobile telephony.

Mobile contract rates

Taking as a reference the complete comparison of contract rates that we update monthly, we will extract the rates that have a lower monthly fee depending on the following needs:

Cheaper rate to talk without limits (no internet required)

Operator

Price

Terms

Coverage

SUOP

6.99 euros / month

5,000 minutes

Without Internet

Orange

Digi

7 euros / month

5,000 minutes

Without Internet

Movistar

Finetwork

9.90 euros / month

6,000 minutes

7 GB accumulative

Vodafone

Call now

10 euros / month

5,000 minutes

6 GB

Yoigo

Cheaper rate with up to 150 minutes and 3GB

Operator

Price

Terms

Coverage

Hits Mobile

4.90 euros / month

100 minutes

3GB

Vodafone

SUOP

4.99 euros / month

150 minutes

2 GB

Orange

Digi

5 euros / month

100 minutes

1.5 GB accumulative

Movistar

Call now

6 euros / month

150 minutes

3GB

Yoigo

Cheaper rate with unlimited minutes and up to 10GB

Operator

Price

Terms

Coverage

Virgin

10 euros / month

Unlimited minutes

10 GB

Orange

Mobilefree

9.90 euros / month

Unlimited minutes

9 GB

Yoigo

Finetwork

9.90 euros / month

Unlimited minutes

7 GB accumulative

Vodafone

Digi

10 euros / month

Unlimited minutes

5 GB accumulative

Movistar

Cheaper rate with unlimited minutes and up to 20GB

Operator

Price

Terms

Coverage

Xenet

12.90 euros / month

Unlimited minutes

20 GB

Orange

Finetwork

14.90 euros / month

Unlimited minutes

20 GB cumulative

Vodafone

Mobilefree

14.90 euros / month

Unlimited minutes

20 GB

Yoigo

Digi

15 euros / month

Unlimited minutes

12 GB accumulative

Movistar

Cheaper rate with more gigabytes

Operator

Price

Terms

Coverage

Lemonvil

24.95 euros / month

Unlimited minutes

75 GB

Orange

Finetwork

19.90 euros / month

Unlimited minutes

30 GB accumulative

Vodafone

Digi

20 euros / month

Unlimited minutes

30 GB accumulative

Movistar

Mobilefree

39.90 euros / month

Unlimited minutes

60 GB

Yoigo

Cheaper rate with unlimited gigabytes

Operator

Price

Terms

Coverage

Movistar

39.95 euros / month

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited GB

Movistar

Yoigo

39 euros / month

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited GB with SD video

Yoigo

Orange

35.95 euros / month

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited GB with HD video

Orange

Vodafone

40.99 euros / month

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited GB at 2Mbps

Vodafone

Cheaper rate with free SMS

Operator

Price

Terms

Coverage

Threat

6.95 euros / month

Unlimited minutes

4 GB accumulative

1,000 SMS

Orange

Finetwork

7.90 euros / month

300 minutes

5 GB accumulative

300 SMS

Vodafone

O2

10 euros / month

Unlimited minutes

5 GB

1,000 SMS

Movistar

Call now

6 euros / month

150 minutes

3GB

10 SMS

Yoigo

Prepaid card rates

Taking as reference the complete comparison of prepaid card fees that we update monthly, we will extract the rates that have a lower monthly fee depending on the following needs:

Best rate for unlimited talking (no internet required)

Operator

Price

Terms

Coverage

Lycamobile

5 euros / month

5,000 minutes

Without Internet

Movistar

Mobile Republic

10 euros / month

5,000 minutes

6 GB

Orange

Call now

10 euros / month

5,000 minutes

6 GB

Yoigo

Lebara

10 euros / month

5,000 minutes

5 GB

Vodafone

Cheaper rate with up to 150 minutes and 3GB

Operator

Price

Terms

Coverage

Hits Mobile

4.90 euros / month

100 minutes

3GB

Vodafone

Mobile Republic

5 euros / month

150 minutes

3GB

Orange

Call now

5 euros / month

150 minutes

3GB

Yoigo

Lycamobile

5 euros / month

100 minutes

1 GB

Movistar

Cheaper rate with unlimited minutes and up to 6GB

Operator

Price

Terms

Coverage

Lycamobile

10 euros / month

Unlimited minutes

6 GB

Movistar

Mobile Republic

10 euros / month

Unlimited minutes

6 GB

Orange

Call now

10 euros / month

Unlimited minutes

6 GB

Yoigo

Hits Mobile

10 euros / month

1,000 minutes

6 GB

Vodafone

Cheaper rate with unlimited minutes and up to 15GB

Operator

Price

Terms

Coverage

Hits Mobile

14.95 euros / month

Unlimited minutes

15 GB

Vodafone

Lycamobile

10 euros / month

Unlimited minutes

10 GB

Movistar

Mobile Republic

15 euros / month

Unlimited minutes

14 GB

Orange

Call now

15 euros / month

Unlimited minutes

14 GB

Yoigo

Cheaper rate with unlimited minutes and up to 25GB

Operator

Price

Terms

Coverage

Lycamobile

15 euros / month

Unlimited minutes

24 GB

Movistar

Vodafone yu

20 euros / month

Unlimited minutes

25 GB accumulative + RRSS

Vodafone

Simyo

20 euros / month

Unlimited minutes

25 GB accumulative

Orange

Call now

20 euros / month

Unlimited minutes

20 GB

Yoigo

Cheaper rate with more gigabytes

Operator

Price

Terms

Coverage

Lycamobile

20 euros / month

Unlimited minutes

40 GB

Movistar

Lebara

20 euros / month

Unlimited minutes

40 GB

Vodafone

Simyo

29 euros / month

Unlimited minutes

40 GB cumulative

Orange

Call now

20 euros / month

Unlimited minutes

24 GB

Yoigo

Cheaper rate with free SMS

Operator

Price

Terms

Coverage

Lobster

12 euros / month

Unlimited minutes

4GB

1,000 SMS

Movistar

Call now

6 euros / month

150 minutes

3GB

10 SMS

Yoigo

Other rate comparisons

