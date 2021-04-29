The cheapest KIA EV6 puts European electricians in check

The arrival of the MOVES III Plan has been a true revolution in the national market for new cars. If you are considering the purchase of a plug-in hybrid or an electric car, the grants of up to 7,700 euros they can completely transform the access toll to electric mobility. That is why we want to talk to you about the KIA EV6, and about the versions beyond the wild 585 CV GT versions. In its basic version of access to the range, the MOVES III Plan helps lead to the KIA EV6below 35,000 euros.

The KIA EV6 is one of the most anticipated electric, from my humble point of view. The same goes for the brilliant Hyundai Ioniq 5, whose philosophy and design break with anything seen to date. Both cars are built on the Hyundai-KIA e-GMP platform, and both vehicles are crossovers of similar dimensions. The EV6 It measures 4.68 meters and its design has as much personality as the Hyundai, with an emphasis on sportiness and a very revamped visual language. It feels like a cutting-edge car, it feels like a car from the future.

The most powerful versions reach 585 hp. The most common will have 170 hp and 229 hp.

My colleague David Villarreal has already been able to touch it and affirms that its interior qualities are at a level comparable to other vehicles of the brand, and of course, they border on a level much higher than those of the Volkswagen ID.4, which plays the trump card of a much more affordable price. The interior of the EV6 features two 12.3 “curved-look displays, which present your information to the driver clearly. Although the rest of the cabin is open and spacious, the driving position is striking, with the legs quite stretched out.

This is because this electric has its batteries located under the floor, and its batteries are large capacity. Most EV6s will have a 77.4 kWh battery of usable capacity, but the access version will be satisfied with a 58 kWh capacity battery. This version will have two driving wheels and a single motor, which will be driving the rear axle. Its benefits have not yet been announced, but we know that it will have 400 km of autonomy WLTP and it will continue to be compatible with ultra-fast recharge at 350 kW of power.

It is a car with a great technological load and a high quality interior.

With 170 hp and 350 Nm of torque, it will be more than enough for daily use. Its rate price is 46,950 euros, but applying KIA’s Flexiplan financing, it is reduced to 42,201 euros. If from this price we subtract the maximum contribution from the MOVES III Plan – scrapping a vehicle that is at least 7 years old and access to 10% extra help – its price is reduced by an additional 7,700 euros. Namely, will have a price of 34,701 euros. A price that places it at the level of a KIA Sportage, and clearly below a KIA Sorento.

However, its true rivals will be cars like the Skoda Enyaq, Volkswagen ID.4 or Ford Mustang Mach-E, at least in these earthly versions – if we were talking about the EV6 GT, we would be talking about rivals like the Tesla Model Y Performance or the Ford. Mustang Mach-E GT. Compared to its European rivals from the Volkswagen Group, even with aid from the MOVES III Plan, it is somewhat more expensive. But their price difference is justified in a range approximately 50 km longer, and a clearly more extensive standard equipment.

It’s slightly more expensive than a Volkswagen ID.4 or Skoda Enyaq, but cheaper than a base Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Therefore, in the absence of a more exhaustive analysis that will occur when we can conduct it, the KIA EV6 poses a very solid alternative to its European rivals, and a different alternative to the American electric ones, compared to which it presents more mechanical options and a lower price. If you are looking for an electric SUV, in any case, check out our guides, published in What Car I Buy.

