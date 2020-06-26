This is an important year for Apple, not only because of the beginning of the transition to its own ARM processors, but also because with the launch of the iPhone 12 it will finally give the jump to 5G.

During the last weeks we have seen a large amount of information and leaks that have left us almost all the keys of the four versions of iPhone 12 that, in theory, the giant of the apple will launch, but a new rumor ensures that along with the versions with 5G there will be two variants limited to 4G.

The first question we must ask ourselves is very simple, does it make sense to think of an iPhone 12 with 4G? The truth is that yes. With the presentation of the iPhone SE 2020 at Apple, they have shown that they want to try to reach a greater number of users, and that they have understood that the price plays a fundamental role to achieve that goal.

Launching an iPhone 12 with 4G would lower the asking price and allow Apple to cover much better the lowest part of the high-end market.

iPhone 12 with 4G: two versions for $ 549 and $ 649

According to the source of this information, Apple will launch two variants of the iPhone 12 with 4G, one with a screen size of 5.4 inch and another with a screen of 6.1 inch. Both will also have a variant with 5G, whose prices will remain at the levels we already knew thanks to a previous leak by Jon Prosser, in which we saw that they will cost $ 649 and $ 749, respectively.

This tells us that 5G versions will be $ 100 more expensive than 4G versions, a difference that certainly makes a lot of sense, too. We have already commented on previous occasions that the jump to 5G was going to have, as a counterpart, an increase in the price of smartphones of between 100 and 200 dollars. Since Apple plays in its own league that $ 100 difference is perfectly credible.

The other two terminals, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, will only be available with 5G and will have priced at $ 999 and $ 1,099, respectively. The presentation of the new Apple devices will take place in October this year, according to the latest information we have seen.

I remind you that all the members of that family will have in common a SoC Apple A14 manufactured in 5 nm, a very powerful chip that will serve as the basis for the apple company to start your transition from Intel x86 processors to ARM.