The cheapest electric now for everyone! This is the Dacia Spring that signs for Zity as a shared car

The different government institutions are trying to advocate for a more sustainable mobility based, mainly, on the electric car. While trying to incentivize the population to purchase an electric vehicle There are carsharing companies such as Zity, through which it is possible to establish this alternative thanks to models such asDacia Spring, the cheapest electric car that comes now to gradually replace the Renault ZOE and become the shared car par excellence, but not before facing a hard work to fill the vacancy that the French utility will leave.

This was announced today by the French company that, in collaboration with the Renault Group, intends to promote the use of electric cars in the city. At the moment it will be in Madrid and Paris where Spring will make an appearance with the Zity uniform, although its settlement will not be overnight.

And it is that at present, the carsharing company It is made up of a total of 1,300 Renault ZOE, of which 800 are distributed by the Spanish capital and 500 by the French. Although the number is generous, the rapid growth of competition has forced Zity to move forward and advocate for a new strategy, a strategy whose high point is the new Dacia Spring.

It will be throughout this month of June when 150 units of the Romanian electric company will be incorporated into the Parisian fleet, while another 100 will arrive in September. During a period still unknown, both the Spring and the ZOE will coexist and work side by side, but it will be only a matter of time before the Dacia SUV takes the reins and decrees the absolute decline of its French cousin.

It will also be in September when the Spring disembarks in Madrid, but with a number of units that, for now, Zity has not revealed. Even so, yes we can go ahead of what the Romanian electric offers, a car that my colleague David Clavero has already testedand that is based on an electrical mechanics of 45 HP, 125 Nm of torque and a 27.4 kWh battery that guarantees a range of 230 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle.

A priori, a formula that convinces to fulfill its mission: to cover urban displacements. However, The Renault ZOE will leave leaving the bar very high with its 95 hp and a range of 300 kilometers despite sticking to a lower segment. We will see how the Dacia electric car works as a shared car and, above all, if it manages to convince this wide audience that it is a plausible alternative to complete city tours.