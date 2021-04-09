The cheapest cases for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, POCO F3 and POCO X3 Pro

Covers of different materials to protect your new Redmi and POCO terminal, all of them at a good price.

One of the first tasks that you should do when buying a new mobile is to equip it with a good case that protects it from drops, scratches and bumps. To make your search easier, in this guide we recommend the best cheap cases you can buy for Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, POCO F3 and POCO X3 Pro.

They are covers made of different materials, so you can choose the one you like the most, although they do share one aspect: the good price. Let’s learn more about them.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro

These two models of the Redmi Note family deserve protection at the level of their characteristics. These 3 cheap covers that we recommend, available on AliExpress, are perfectly adapted to your dimensions 160 x 74.5 x 8.3 mm, in addition to protecting its AMOLED screen and its quad rear camera.

Silicone sheath

A good grip in the hands offers this silicone case, which is suitable for both the Redmi Note 10 and the Pro model. It is available in a wide variety of colors, such as black, green or red, and it is soft and flexible. In addition, it has a higher thickness in the part of the camera to have extra protection.

Buy on AliExpress: Silicone sheath

Soft leather case

A level case for your Redmi Note 10 or Redmi Note 10 Pro is this case made of leather which has a fabric-like aesthetic. Black, gray, orange and red are the colors you can choose from, all of them elegant looking. By the way, the case has a 0.5mm thickness.

Buy on AliExpress: Soft leather case

Smart Flip Case

This case has a very useful secret, because it has a lid that serves as a support when you are going to use your mobile to watch videos or series. This is a leather case with that clever cover which of course also protect screen of the smartphone when you close it. In general, this case allows a good grip so that the mobile does not slip from your hands easily.

Buy on AliExpress: Smart Flip Case

LITTLE F3

The POCO F3, the high-end mobile of the Chinese firm, has a size 163.7 x 76.4 x 7.8 mm thick and weight 196 grams. Although it looks like a large mobile, holding it safely is easy if you use the right covers, like these.

Leather case

Elegant is the adjective to define this leather case for the POCO F3, available in black and a beautiful purple color. The sheath has a thickness of about 0.8 mm in the area of ​​the screen and camera module to further protect these components. In addition, it has a cooling panel to keep the phone warm.

Buy on AliExpress: Leather case

Leather / gel case

Made in a mix of leather and gel, This cheap case for the POCO F3 has a striking design at first glance, with a split into two colors. It has a shockproof silicone frame, with an integrated magnetic holder to hold it in the car.

Buy on AliExpress: Leather / gel case

Fiber / rubber sleeve

Fiber and rubber are the components of this cover for the POCO F3, specifically designed to absorb shock and that these do not affect the smartphone. As is customary in modern covers, it has a higher thickness in the camera module to protect it even more. Heat will not be a problem, as it has a heat dissipation system.

Buy on AliExpress: Fiber / rubber sheath

POCO X3 Pro

The POCO X3 Pro shares exact dimensions with its little brother, the POCO X3. Specifically, we are talking about a 165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4mm size and a considerable weight of 215 grams. The following covers are perfectly adapted to these dimensions, to offer you a good safety and a comfortable grip.

Faux leather cover

Black, blue, green, red and brown are the colors you can choose from when buying this faux leather case for your POCO X3 Pro on AliExpress. All four corners of the cover are reinforced for better protection, as well as a wider thickness for the screen and camera areas.

Buy on AliExpress: Faux leather cover

Silicone sheath

The back of the POCO X3 Pro has a striking design, so it is normal that you want that aesthetic to remain visible even if you use a case. A good option to get it is this shockproof silicone translucent shell which is available in a multitude of different shades.

Buy on AliExpress: Silicone sheath

Silicone case with lid

Any scratches on the POCO X3 Pro’s camera module can cause the photos not to be of the best possible quality, so it is best to protect that element. You can easily do it with this silicone case with slide-on camera cover. When you are not going to use it, cover it with this cover so that it does not suffer any damage.

Buy on AliExpress: Silicone case with lid

Different materials, different colors and different elements, such as caps. So are the cheap cases for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10, POCO F3 and POCO X3 Pro that we have recommended. Choose the one you like the most and start using your mobile with the peace of mind that a good cover brings.

Related topics: Mobile phones

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to know about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all