It is made from old bicycles and other remains

Its cost is around 100 euros and is fully functional

A group of young Vietnamese people have patiently and gracefully created what is surely the cheapest Bugatti Chiron in the world. Although it may not seem like it, it is fully functional, and it is not your only creation. Before, they already made other hypercars such as a Lamborghini Aventador or a Ferrari FXX K.

Having a Bugatti Chiron in the garage is a matter of choice. The 2.4 million euros that must be paid for it are an insurmountable barrier for almost all mortals. However, there are those who cannot resist fulfilling their dream. The clearest example is some young people from Vietnam who have created a replica of the hypercar of French origin whose cost is around 100 euros. Yes, you read it right.

The Bugatti Chiron in question it has been built from scrap metal, old bicycles, cardboard for the bodywork and tires taken from the junkyard. The result is surprising, since it should not be easy to make your creation look like Chiron original with such rudimentary materials and so few means. And the best thing is not that, but the car is fully functional.

Obviously the Bugatti Chiron of our protagonists today does not exceed 400 km / hour. In fact, it hardly reaches 50. The reason is that it lacks an engine. It moves thanks to pedals as if it were a bicycle.

Far from being a crazy idea or an isolated hobby, creating hypercars replicas It is common for these young people. To their credit they already had a Lamborghini Aventador made from two bicycles, some wood and metal, with a Ferrari FXX K made in a similar way and with a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ that raised its cost to around 500 euros because it had a small engine to power itself. And not only that, but they have also made their first steps in the world of motorcycles since they once created a replica of the BMW S 1000 RR. Curious hobby, no doubt.

