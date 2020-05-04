With this socket connected by WiFi you can manage the consumption of your devices, create calendars or turn it on remotely with voice assistants.

If you are looking the cheapest plug connected to the internet With which to remotely control your electronic devices, AliExpress has one of the best offers available right now. For only € 8.34 you can get This plug compatible with Alexa, Google and with very interesting functions.

You can even save on packs. 2 units cost € 16.11 and 4 units cost € 31.11. It also includes completely free shipping to Spain and 90-day protection for AliExpress standard buyers.

Smart plug with consumption monitoring connected to WiFi networks. Includes support for assistants like Alexa or the Google or Siri assistant to control them with your voice.

With this plug you can manage your devices remotely, turning appliances on or off or anything you have connected from their application, even if you are not at home. It connects to your 2.4GHz WiFi network and has typical much more expensive plug functions.

The application allows you to see instantly and with easy-to-understand graphs the energy consumption of all your products. In this way you can know how much it is really costing you to have something connected to the network.

It is compatible with popular virtual assistants, such as Amazon’s Alexa, Google’s assistant, and can be configured to work with iOS HomeKit.

Assembling your own Smart Home is easier than it seems, it can also be cheaper if you know what products to look for so that you can control products in your home such as light bulbs, appliances, lamps or televisions.

These plugs are the cheapest you will find right now, even the famous Teckin plugs that are currently at € 24 a couple.

These plugs on AliExpress are available with free shipping and for only € 8.34 each, or € 16.11 the pair.

