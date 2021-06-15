The cheapest 5G mobile from OnePlus is official in the United States

The entry smartphone from OnePlus is renewed with 5G connectivity and a price below 200 euros, but for now it will only be in the United States.

In our markets it seems that we are going to have to settle for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, but the truth is that the manufacturer of the ‘Never Settle’ already has a new entry phone to its 2021 range with 5G connectivity, and that has just been presented in the United States by the operator T-Mobile.

We are obviously talking about a OnePlus Nord N200 5G which replaces the Nord N100 and of which a lot of details had already been confirmed, including its Official Launch Today July 15, 2021 without having previously specified the availability markets, which seems will be limited to the US market at least for now.

In fact, it is that this Nord N200 5G is an exclusive smartphone not only from the United States, but from the catalog of a T-Mobile that will offer it together with its subsidiary Metro by T-Mobile at a very attractive price, below 200 euros at the current exchange rate, with a hardware quite up to scratch including high screen refresh rate, a generous 5,000 mAh battery, and Android 11 with the smooth OxygenOS experience.

OnePlus presents exclusively for T-Mobile its new Nord N200 5G, the cheapest mobile with 5G connectivity in its catalog, and by extension one of the best options in the Android entry range that, for now and unfortunately, we will not see in Europe .

Design, construction and technical sheet

Not too much bragging in a OnePlus made more than ever to make itself attractive to the pocket, built with taste, yes, around a polycarbonate chassis where only the three cameras on the rear stand out, the front sensor in a hole in the upper left corner and a fingerprint reader that goes to the side in a comfortable position.

In fact, OnePlus has not spared, which also places a NFC chip on a smartphone input so no one is left without mobile payments, something that many will appreciate given the case and reviewed the datasheet of most smartphones in this price range.

Be that as it may, here we have come to talk about the OnePlus Nord N200 5G, so Let’s go over your spec table in full and technical characteristics:

OnePlus Nord N200 5GSpecifications and technical characteristicsDimensions163.1 x 74.9 x 8.3 (mm) Weight189 (g) Screen 6.49-inch LTPS IPS, 90 Hz Pixel density FHD + (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 20: 9 aspect ratio, 406 dpi ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 480 octa-core @ 2.0 GHz & Adreno 619 GPU RAM 4 GB Storage 64 GB, expandable with microSD Operating system Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 Rear cameras 13 MP triple (wide – f / 2.2) & 2 MP (macro – f / 2.4) & 2 MP ( depth – f / 2.4) Front camera 16 MP (wide – f / 2.1) Battery 5,000 mAh (non-removable), fast charge 18W Others 5G SA / NSA dual SIM, WiFi ac (dual band), Bluetooth 5.1 LE, aGPS + GLONASS + GALILEO , NFC, FM Radio, USB Type-C OTG, 3.5 mm audio jack, side fingerprint reader

The truth is that in this new OnePlus Nord N200 5G there is not much to miss for the 200 euros it costs, so we can already refer to it as what OnePlus would call a ‘Xiaomi killer’.

You have already seen it and we do not have to tell you, because certainly It’s a shame that OnePlus is going to leave us, at least for now, without this attractive smartphone that turns out to be a serious competitor to the basic cut, or in what OnePlus would call a ‘Xiaomi killer’ to understand us better.

In fact, it has everything to please almost everyone, from solvent hardware topped by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset up to a large panel with FullHD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh, going through a huge battery of 5,000 mAh with fast charging and the connectivity you will expect of a smartphone from 2021.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G, prices and launch

OnePlus’ new Nord N200 5G will arrive at first to the United States market exclusively, and it will do it in an attractive gradient color called Blue Quantum also with no other options than a memory configuration of 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage expandable with microSD.

It will be sold in the catalogs of T Mobile, the operator that presented it, and Metro by T-Mobile, in addition to being unlocked in the official store of the Chinese manufacturer at a price of 240 dollars, something like about 195 euros at the current euro / dollar exchange rate.

Hopefully OnePlus will decide in the near future to bring it to Europe, because it undoubtedly paints a bestseller!

