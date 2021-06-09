the cheapest 5G best seller goes down to 150 euros

The POCO M3 Pro, which comes with Android 11, is one of the cheapest phones with 5G. Save yourself about 30 euros with your purchase on AliExpress.

The LITTLE M3 Pro 5G lowers its price to 150 euros in AliExpress right now, a unique opportunity to get one of the cheapest phones with 5G connectivity. We are talking about the 4GB + 64GB version, which has a launch price of 179 euros and which, in addition, arrives with Android 11.

In addition to a modern operating system, this inexpensive Pocophone terminal also has a fluid screen of 90 Hz, resolution Full HD +, even more power than the standard version thanks to the processor MediaTek Dimensity 700 and a battery of 5,000 mAh that promises up to two days of use on a single charge. If we consider that it is only worth 150 euros, this POCO M3 Pro 5G is a sure hit.

Buy the cheapest POCO M3 Pro 5G

In front of the POCO M3 Pro 5G we find a screen 6.5 inch IPS, resolution Full HD + and, as a differential note, a refresh rate of 90 Hz nothing common in terminals of this price. This Pro version offers more power than the POCO M3 thanks to the arrival of the processor MediaTek Dimensity 700, which is accompanied by 4 GB RAM to face the tasks that you need. By the way, your operating system is MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

We flip the POCO M3 Pro 5G to see the surprises it has on its back. On the left side it equips three cameras: 48 MP main, 2 MP macro and 2 MP depth sensor. Along with the screen and the processor, the battery stands out, with a capacity of 5,000 mAh that takes him to reach up to 2 days of autonomy. In addition, it is compatible with 18W fast charge. NFC, USB Type-C, side fingerprint reader and headphone port are features that are not lacking in this POCO M3 Pro 5G.

6.5-inch screen, Full HD +, 90 Hz MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor 4 GB RAM, 64 GB expandable storage Triple rear camera 5,000 mAh battery, 18W fast charge MIUI 12 based on Android 11

Related topics: Phones, Chinese Phones, Deals, Xiaomi

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Explica.co receives a commission.

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join