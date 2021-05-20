The new Nissan Qashqai, its 2021 version, expands its range of finishes to welcome the cheapest version to date. We talk about a Qashqai that uses a 140 hp 1.3 Turbo gasoline engine equipped with 12-volt micro-hybrid technology, so in addition to being the most affordable option, it is also an interesting alternative for those looking for the long-awaited ECO label. Considering the plethora of options out there among midsize SUVs, let’s find out what the most affordable 2021 Nissan Qashqai offers us that you can share today.

The entire Nissan Qashqai 2021 range has an ECO label as standard

The Nissan Qashqai has been on sale for a few months in SpainHowever, to date it was only available through a special launch edition limited to 1,750 units. This special series was characterized by offering a very complete endowment at a more advantageous price, but its price was 32,850 euros in its cheapest configuration. Thus, those interested in adjusting the budget a little more had no choice but to wait, until today.

Nissan Qashqai range welcomes a more comprehensive range of trim, finding no less than 5 trim levels: Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna and Tekna +. These finishes are available together with two 1.3 Turbo petrol engines with 140 hp and 240 Nm, or 158 hp and 270 Nm. In turn, these mechanics can be associated with a 6-speed manual gearbox on both engines, or X-Tronic (CVT) on the 158 hp engine. And if we are thinking of getting a 4×4 SUV, our only possibility is to opt for the more powerful engine and automatic transmission. Both engines are equipped with a 12-volt micro-hybrid system, assisting the main engine at specific moments such as starts and stops or acceleration.

In Quécochemecompro.com we discover all the offers and promotions offered by the new Nissan Qashqai

What does the cheapest 2021 Nissan Qashqai offer

The Nissan Qashqai 2021 is on sale from 25,650 euros, a price that corresponds to the 1.3 Turbo 140 hp engine and the Visia access finish. In this finish we find ourselves a complete equipment, although far from the possibilities offered by the model in its highest finishes. That said, the more affordable Qashqai features Full-LED headlights, air conditioning, adaptive cruise control, rear parking assist, power windows and mirrors, cross traffic alert, traffic sign recognition, keyless start, multimedia system. with 7 “screen, etc. so it may be a good option to consider if the purchase price is a deciding factor.