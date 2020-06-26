Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus, announced last Tuesday « a new beginning » for the brand. A stage that does not mean anything other than the arrival of a cheaper smartphone by the firm to offer alternatives to its high-end models.

Today, I am excited to announce that we are bringing the * premium * and iconic OnePlus experience expected to a new line of more affordable smartphones. I know this is something that many of you have been waiting for a long time.

The company will recover with OnePlus Nord – this is expected to be his official name, still unconfirmed – the original spirit with which he was born. His early years were undoubtedly marked by smartphones with excellent features at reduced prices, something that has been gradually lost as his claims to measure up to the largest in the industry increased.

The one that was originally expected as OnePlus 8 Lite or OnePlus Z, will thus open a new path for technology. In addition, despite the fact that its specifications will be more contained, it will bring its own characteristics.

OnePlus Nord with dual front camera

Although details about this terminal are still scarce, some of its features are beginning to see the light. From the specialized portal Android Central they reveal this Friday that The OnePlus Nord will arrive with a double front camera.

This one, which would adopt a 32 + 8 megapixel configuration, It would be the first of its kind to be present on a smartphone of the technology. It would also be a considerable improvement over the well-worn 16 MP that the brand has been equipping for years in its front camera.

Expected to be found perforated on the same panel. The approaches of OnePlus in its throughout recent generations have been varied, from a small notch to the aforementioned perforation, also passing through a motorized camera.

As for the rest of the specifications, the terminal is expected to have the capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. Also with a AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is unknown what its final price will be, as well as the available variants.

He OnePlus Nord will be officially presented on July 10 in India. The firm has already announced that this market and the European will be the first to receive said smartphone.