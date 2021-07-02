The cheap and powerful floor fan that is taking Lidl by storm: this is the secret of its success | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The new Lidl appliance that is all the rage is this cheap and powerful floor fan. We tell you why it is succeeding in supermarkets.

The heat is pressing and, as happens every summer, many people have been caught by the bull and have not equipped their home to cope with the high temperatures. Fortunately, nowadays there is no problem if you do not anticipate the season, since in the market you can find cheap air conditioning systems and fans even in the height of summer.

Lidl appliances are popular for their value for money, and one of the latest appliances to hit the market is causing a real sensation these days.

Thinking of buying a penguin? We tell you how to choose a portable air conditioner so that you forget about being hot this summer.

We talk about this industrial floor fan, which only costs 34.99 euros and is sweeping the supermarkets. In the online bazaar there are still units for sale, so take the opportunity to buy it before it runs out.

The SilverCrest floor fan stands out for being cheap, beautiful and powerful, reason why everyone wants to get it. It has a resistant metal structure with very attractive chrome finishes, and it is available in three different colors (copper, black and silver) so that you can choose the one that best suits the decoration of your home or your vacation home.

When the heat hits, you realize that you need air conditioning. There are many systems. but do you know how to choose and buy the best air conditioner?

It has a power of 80 W and three speed levels so you can adjust it according to your needs. Its structure facilitates air circulation and its angle of inclination can be easily adjusted. In addition, it has a built-in handle so you can transport it comfortably from one room to another.

Are the units sold out? Don’t worry because On Amazon you can find other cheap floor fans:

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.