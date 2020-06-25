Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Years ago, the video game development scene in Mexico ventured into PS3 and Xbox 360 with El Chavo Kart, a game developed by Efecto Studios that was inspired by the popular Roberto Gómez Bolaños series « Chespirito », one of the most representative of television Mexican. Well, surprisingly, a new installment of El Chavo del 8 is now available on mobile devices and again it is time to take some careers.

Through a publication on the official account of the Chespirito brand on Twitter, it was reported that El Chavo Kart is back in a version for iOS and Android that is offered as free-to-play and this time it has been developed by Kokonut Studio . According to the information, this new version of El Chavo Kart has 92 unique tracks, 5 game modes and the possibility of choosing one of the characters in the neighborhood, such as Quico, Doña Florinda, Professor Jirafales, Señor Barriga , Don Ramón, Doña Florinda, although it is also possible to create an avatar and customize it to your liking.

In the same way, El Chavo Kart has a progression system based on the collection of cards that allow you to unlock new vehicles, power-ups and types of tires.

3, 2, 1 … Root! The Chavo Kart is now available on your favorite device. Download it now:

The Chavo Kart is already available on Google Play, your device must have Android 4.4 or higher and in the App Store, whose devices require iOS 10.0 and up and whose support starts with the iPhone 5S and later.

