The Chávez party, today in Mexico. The father, myth, says goodbye; the son, in his line, did not give the weight

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

Tonight, the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara will experience a very special event, which has been called worldwide “Tribute to the Kings” (Tribute to the Kings). In the, Julio Cesar Chavez, the legendary Mexican champion, will make an exhibition fight against Hector Camacho Jr., something that they have sold as competitive with tense scenes between them in weigh-ins and more meetings before today. It will be, after being announced to six, to four rounds, to protect the physique of the native of Sonora.

Chávez, about to turn 59 years old, will surely say goodbye to the ring (although it is already known how little resounding it can be when asserting these types of appointments), since many fans and analysts were even against the event of today, for the health problems of the myth. In his time as an athlete, no less than 115 fights, with 107 wins, he played as a professional between 1980 and 2005. It seems science fiction today, when the best fight one, two or three fights a year, than a world champion in several pesos can be withdrawn with more than a hundred fights behind him, which indicates the status that Chávez has in the hearts of lovers of Noble Art.

His opponent will be Héctor Camacho Jr., a professional fighter until 2019, who will honor the historic boxing rivalry between Mexico and Puerto Rico. The son of the late “Macho” Camacho is about 20 years younger than Chávez, but, unlike his father, as a professional athlete he did not have an outstanding career, without contesting world titles and mostly fights against boxers without excessive brilliance. . The curiosity in promoting the fight lies in the fact that, in 1992, Chávez and his father, Héctor Camacho Sr, faced each other for the WBC welterweight world title, with the Azteca winning the points by split decision.

Previously, we have seen two of his sons in action, these in professional boxing. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (52-5-1, 34 KO) returned to do his thing in the weigh-in before a fight, going from the scheduled (82’550) by almost a kilogram. To continue his eight-round duel, he has agreed to pay 100,000 dollars (about 85,000 euros) to his rival, Anderson Silva (1-1, 1 KO). Silva, nicknamed La Araña, is 46 years old, he is a myth of mixed martial arts and he only has two boxing matches, dating from 1998 and 2005. We give you the data, you draw your conclusions …

Also, a clan duel. Another son of the protagonist of the gala, Omar Chavez (38-6-1, 25 KO), will fight eight rounds at middleweight against Ramon Alvarez (28-8-3, 16 KO), Canelo’s brother. They already faced each other in 2014 and 2017, with a victory for each of them, so we will experience the theoretical tiebreaker in another fight with more morbid than quality, on paper.

The evening can be seen in Spain in the pay-per-view mode within the FITE TV platform, at a price of 12’65 euros to change. It will start at 3:00 the next morning, in our schedule. It can be hired here.