The Charlo-Castaño, total unification of the super welterweight, can be seen in Spain

This time without complications or crossing rights, as in the gala where Jon Fernández participated, we can assure that the total unification of the four world super welterweight belts can be followed by the FITE TV platform in Spain. This has been officially announced, covering the event in our country, the United Kingdom, Germany and Sweden as European territories.

The main fight of the PBC evening will face the IBF, WBA and WBC world champions in the Spanish early morning next Saturday to Sunday. Jermell charlo (34-1, 18 KO) and the WBO world champion Brian Brown (17-0-1, 12 KO). An excellent fight that will feature two luxury previews, the great promise of the middleweight Amílcar Vidal (12-0, 11 KO) against Immanuel aleem (18-2-2, 11 KO) and the light heavyweight Rolando Romero (13-0, 11 KO) vs. Anthony Yigit (24-1-1, 8 KO).

There will be three attractive clashes that we can enjoy starting at 3:00 at night, and at dawn, next Saturday. Its contracting price in the pay-per-view modality is 8’50 euros at the change, and it can be done from here.