The solidarity campaign ‘Our Best Victory’ fundraiser for the Red Cross for the fight coronavirus promoted by Pau Gasol and Rafa Nadal It has been a complete success. Through the ACB gala #LaMejorAsistencia, broadcast in streaming, the campaign has ended, achieving a total of 142,983 euros that will be used to alleviate the effects of COVID-19.

The best athletes in our country, led by two of the greatest in the history of Spain, have taken several of their most precious sports memories to auction, putting his grain of sand in a fight that has cost the lives of 16,353 people, according to the latest figures. Numerous popular faces related to the world of sports have also joined the cause.

Total, 92 products have been bid at Ebay Solidario. Of these, there are still 14 that are still up for auction, being the last ones added to the list. Among the ‘treasures’ of the athletes, the Pau’s sneakers of the Eurobasket 2007, the nadal shirt of the signed Roland Garros 2019 final, the t-shirt signed by the Real Madrid basketball team of Felipe Reyes the day he broke the record for league games, a ball from FC Barcelona and another from Real Madrid signed by the template, a Pablo Laso’s 2017 Copa del Rey trophy wave Marcos Llorente t-shirt with which he scored two goals at Anfield against Liverpool.

As expected, The article that has raised the most money has been that of Rafa Nadal. The tennis player has managed to sell his shirt for 16,225 euros. Nail signed Kobe Bryant sneakers, donated by the journalist Moisés Israel, have been the second product that has raised the most money, with 6,100 euros. Complete the podium shirt of the last game of Juan Carlos Navarro with the Spanish team in Rio 2016, for 5,400 euros.