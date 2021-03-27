The character that Joaquín Cosío will play in ‘Suicide Squad 2’ appears in the first trailer

This Friday, March 26, the new trailer for ‘Suicide Squad 2’ was revealed with the performances of Margot robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena and the participation of the Mexican Joaquin Cosío, known as the ‘Cochiloco’.

Joaquín, 58, will play General Mateo Suárez, a senior military officer from the fictional island Corto Maltese that is part of Latin America, where Amanda Waller, played by Viola Davis, will put the squad’s lives in danger, again, by sending them to Panama to find an alien monster.

Cosío is an actor with an important career in Mexican cinema. He has participated in films such as ‘The blue room’, ‘Matando Cabos’, ‘Arráncame la vida’ and in ‘El Infierno’ as ‘Cochiloco’, which gave him popularity. As for international films, he has appeared in ‘Quantum of Solace’ and ‘The Lone Ranger’, adding ‘Suicide Squad’ to his list.

In just 3 minutes that the teaser lasts, there are already many promising things for this new film that was directed by James Gunn, who is known for his work on the Marvel saga of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’.

‘Suicide Squad 2’ hits theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service, due to the pandemic, on August 6.

This is what Mexican actor Joaquín Cosío looks like in #TheSuicideSquad. Here the trailer 🔥 https://t.co/cjtG0RnzFC pic.twitter.com/U1DOAMEwUR – GQ México and Latam (@GQMexico) March 26, 2021

