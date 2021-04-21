The character that Emilia Clarke could play in Marvel Studios

Share

We have recently learned that Emilia Clarke will be in one of the most impressive series of Marvel Studios, but there are not many details about her character yet.

Emilia clarke rose to world fame for playing Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones on HBO, he has also participated in other mythical film sagas with characters such as Sarah Connor in Terminator: Genesis (2015) and Qi’ra in Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018). Now you will jump to Marvel studios and it is already speculated who could give life.

They have confirmed that Emilia clarke will be in the series Secret invasion next to Kingsley ben-adir, Olivia colman, Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) and Ben mendelsohn (Talos). So the possible character I could play is Abigail brand, the SWORD Commander

Who is Abigail Brand?

As we already know, Marvel studios the origin of comic book characters often changes. But still let’s go over who it is Abigail brand which will probably interpret Emilia clarke in Secret Invasion. Actually, there is little data of its origin, but it is known that it is about 28 years old.

Abigail brand is the commander of SWORD, an organization similar to SHIELD who is tasked with protecting Earth from alien invasions. She managed to cope with the invasion Skrull, next to Mr. Fantastic. Perhaps the most interesting thing is that she is a mix between a mutant and an alien hybrid and among her abilities is to increase the temperature of her hands and burn others. What’s more Abigail brand came to be with the X Men and had a romantic relationship with Henry McCoy / Beast. Although all this is quite complicated that we get to see it in the series of Marvel studios.

Do you think Emilia Clarke will play Abigail Brand? Leave us your comments below. While we wait for more details to be revealed, we can see all the series and movies of Marvel studios on the streaming platform Disney + following this link.

