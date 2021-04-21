The character played by Paul Walker will appear in ‘Fast & Furious 9’ – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

Director Justin Lin confirmed that the character played by the late actor Paul Walker in Fast & Furious, Brian O’Conner, will reappear in the new installment of the franchise.

Despite the fact that the role of Walker was given a very nostalgic and applauded farewell in Fast & Furious 7, O’Conner will return to the new film in a scene where Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) is shown watching his son on a tablet. friend Brian.

“That is always a problem and something that I have always wanted to be very respectful of. It must be recognized that Brian O’Conner is still alive in this universe. We are treating the ninth installment as the first movie of the last chapter and I have thought about how, really, we can show its presence from the respect. It’s something we’re managing, ”the director said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly magazine.

“I think we did Fast & Furious 9 in the right way. Although, as we conclude the saga, it is something that I will always keep in mind (Brian’s fate),” Lin said.

Everything seems to indicate that the character could return to the saga but they still do not know how to do it. There are several possibilities for this, from the recreation in a computer-generated image using doubles to play the actor or to be replaced by Cody or Caleb Walker, brothers of the late interpreter who already helped to end the character in the seventh installment.

It will be until next July 2, at the film’s premiere, when fans will be able to know the way Brian is referred to in Fast and Furious 9. In this film, Dom will face one of the most fearsome villains in the franchise. : his own brother Jakob (John Cena).