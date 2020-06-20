During yesterday afternoon, through a press release HBO Latin America announced that it will suspend until further notice the Chumel Torres program that for four years had been part of its programming. Today the hashtag #GraciasHBO has become a trend.

The channel assured that this decision was made because of the latest comments published by Chumel Torres that have generated special commotion on social networks.

The channel’s statement

From time to time, the document sent by the channel states:

“In light of the recent allegations regarding comments made by Chumel Torres on social networks, HBO Latin America has decided to suspend the broadcast of the CHUMEL CON CHUMEL TORRES program until further notice, while we carry out an investigation into them.

HBO Latin America is recognized for bringing productions to the screen that generate reflection and promote the discussion of crucial issues in our society, such as diversity, inclusion and non-discrimination. ”

The movement of the channel is a measure to take care of his reputation in a situation that seems to have gotten out of control for the influencer as well.

This information came after last Tuesday, Conapred announced from its social networks the cancellation of a forum on discrimination and racism in which Chumel Torres would participate, which generated great controversy.

Users on social networks criticized Conapred’s decision for adding Torres in this digital event, arguing that the influencer was also not an authoritative voice to speak about the subject after this character bases much of his humor on jokes related to discrimination and classism.

These voices were joined by others, among which was that of the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who censured in his morning conference the invitation made by Conapred to Chumel Torres.

« They are therefore people characterized by despising others, truly racist, racist, discriminatory comments, demonstrated and now it turns out that for a forum against discrimination, you are invited, it is as if for a forum on human rights, you invite a torturer » , affirmed the president when pointing to the driver but without mentioning his name.

To this Chumel responded with a series of comments in a mocking tone, while announcing the holding of a forum organized by him and some organizations that fight against discrimination.

#Thank youHBO, the channel wins

After the decision of the pay channel was communicated, the hashtag #GraciasHBO has become a trend within social networks, after hundreds of users will use them to establish their position on the channel’s decision.

According to data provided by Twitter, at the close of this note, the label has generated 24.1 thousand tweets, thanks to comments found towards the image of Chumel that, for the most part, applaud the suspension announced by HBO.

#ThanksHBO I am glad that they remove from their programming a racist and classist like @ChumelTorres in these times this type of behavior is unforgivable – Barbara (@ mdBarbara1) June 20, 2020

Thank you very much for attending your hearing and removing that racist and classist from your programming #ThanksHBO pic.twitter.com/HBtbvmW6he – Eduar_65 (@ 65Eduar) June 20, 2020

#Thank youHBO for making visible what many people do not understand. Discrimination is not a joke. – Mineta (@ m1necita) June 20, 2020

#ThanksHBO for suspending the racist @ChumelTorres in the world should no longer, allow racism

neither hate, hopefully the suspension is final – margaritaespinoza (@ margari41247993) June 20, 2020

The movement created by the brand to take care of its reputation before taking on what happened around the protagonist of one of its most popular programs in Mexico, seems to have delivered good results.

The brand seems to have understood one of the most important demands of audiences in modern times, which was not only limited to a position but to a fact that was well received by the consumer.

Recall the findings of a recent study signed by 4A which indicates that 67 percent of marketers believe that changing values ​​are making brands more interested in corporate responsibility and value-based marketing, while Consumers say they welcome those brands that take a positive stance on issues such as the fight against racism, inclusion or equality.

