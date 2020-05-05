Carlos during one of his photography classes. Fran Pallero

When they come wrong, there are people who could help and simply lie on the sofa at home to grumble with the open Twitter, releasing controllers left and right. There are also those who know everything and were born professors of anything, who speak as if they never doubted and always have the solution, whether it be economic policy, epidemiology or geostrategy in North Korea. And then there are those who get up one good morning and look for how to help others, even if it sounds delusional, and they go round and round, until they find a way. Those are the essentials, that the German poet Bertolt Brecht would say. And among them is the group of friends and acquaintances that formed the Resistencia TV Channel a few weeks ago, an entertainment initiative that emerged in full confinement, when going out for walks was a utopia and we were so terrified with the death toll from coronavirus that the opposition still did not question the state of alarm.

The channel, which is accessed through a link on the Facebook page with the same name, Canal Resistencia TV, has, as one of its main objectives, to serve as an advertising platform for small local companies that look very affected by the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus that, in the Canary Islands, could cause GDP to plummet this year by nearly 30%, according to the latest data provided by the Vice President and Minister of Finance, Román Rodríguez.

But in counting these questions we are busy the media of all life, so La Resistencia TV has opted for programs that do not talk about the virus, politics, soccer, or the depressed economy. Instead, one can watch the Tiny Toilet Concerts, with people giving concerts from the home bathroom. Like the singer José Arbelo, dressed in a white bathrobe and a bathing cap in the shower while playing the guitar.

In each program, each one talks about what they know: poetry, narrative, fishing, photography, cooking, interviews … They already have 80 collaborators who have sent them material. With the one that comes to them, it gives them to get a whole day of new programming every other day. The next, they repeat it. And they already have more than 10,000 visits.

The first step was taken by Manuel Castañeda, a historian of the island’s solidarity struggles, who has developed several initiatives during the confinement, which have also been reported as DIARIO DE NOTICIAS. “He called us because he was concerned about the situation of small businesses. And he told me to think of something. After going around it, we said: no Why not make a television channel concentrating a lot of particular initiatives? If one did it, neither would God see it, but if dozens of people are involved, it is different: we all have friends who can follow us. ’ And it is a way of fighting the virus behaving a little the same: infecting each other, ”says one of the promoters, who does not want to give his name because he says that this is something collective, so we chose to call him a Citizen.

“One of the goals is to help us focus. This is not an end, ”says Ciudadano. “There is a whole trajectory that will not end. Let’s not freak out. Things will be different, but we will be together. This is the way we have to help now, from inside the house, and we will do it from the outside ”, he explains.

“Another important thing is to bring people together. How we can not do things in common. Of course, yes, as in the resistance of all life, that of World War II. There is an invader and there are people who are defending themselves from it: we communicate through calls, messages, creating a network of defense against a common enemy. And we do not talk about the virus because this is a space for relief, we are already over-informed. We need a little hope. We have no fucking idea of ​​the virus, we only know that it is humping us and our people. In our case, we cannot do much against the virus, but we can do against the fear that it produces, ”he says.

“During the three weeks that we have been broadcasting, I have noticed that the people who are participating in this have another mood, as if the house no longer weighs on them. You see them with more enthusiasm, asking if people are seeing it. In short, they are doing something useful with others when they had been told that nothing could be done from home, “explains Ciudadano, who believes in the thaumaturgical power of the imagination. Above all, looking to the future. “Inventing things is the best way to get out of this. That we cannot go to the bars … because we will do something. Our way of life will be different from now on, but we have to invent it ”.

Among those who are part of that large group of La Resistencia TV is Carlos, who is an insurance agent and these days he alternates the fight to keep his job at acceptable levels and photography classes, a hobby that comes from old. “I’ve been in it for about twenty years, it’s what takes the headaches out of insurance. I had a break when the analog camera broke, but then I came back with the digital camera, ”he says.

Carlos often takes his getaways with a couple of colleagues to different parts of the island to look for sunsets, sunrises or night skies. Other times, less, they jump to another island or the peninsula. It is a hobby, but it has its Instragram page: ycarloshernández. And he has also taken photos of some music groups, such as Magec.

“When they asked me if I could do something for the channel, it occurred to me to talk about photography. I started for twenty-minute sections and I’m already stuck for half an hour, ”he says. “Since there are young children in the neighborhood, sometimes I get up early so I can record it without noise.”

Soledad, Argentina with 18 years of life in the Canary Islands, the channel has allowed her to do that little book program that she had been thinking about for a while. “They called me to see if I had any ideas and they gave me free rein when I told them.” From there ito I invite you to travel in book ’was born. “It is not a literary program, but rather the vicissitudes that I have had with books, how they came into my life,” he says. “I started high, with ‘Don Quixote’, because I wanted to pay a kind of tribute to Spain. And then, the selection has been according to my taste: ‘Like water for chocolate’ by Laura Esquivel, ‘The shadow of the wind’ by Carlos Ruiz Zafón, ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’, by García Márquez. ‘Orlando’ by Virginia Woolf….

“I would like to write, I am an eternal future writer,” says Soledad. “I started reading Latin American literature. I am very novel. I really like the historical novel. An example is Ildefonso Falcones. The time when he locates the characters is very well studied ”. Now he wants to introduce a couple of writers who have sent him their texts, but he has the time he has, because he works as cleaning staff in official organizations and has not stopped despite the state of alarm. She performs an essential service.

He has also not stopped working during the confinement, most of the time from home, Daniel, a computer scientist, network activist and causes, such as the defense of La Tejita Beach in front of the hotel, are trying to build there. He is one of the souls of this channel, where he has done a program, ‘If my mother saw me take a course’, where he explains to people to look for office resources or information on consumer rights. He has also interviewed the actor José Luis de Madariaga or the director Paola García-Sanjuán. And he even began to explain a recipe for artisan pizza while parodying the ‘foodie’ posture.

A compendium of knowledge and lives that are already worth the mere fact of taking us out of the abulia or obsession. Sometimes it is good to laze around, let yourself be carried away by a curious television, although the time may seem pure laziness. But you don’t always have to be productive: In the 90s, British writer Tom Hodgkinson worked at a British newspaper with stressful days that drove him mad. It was then that he came up with the idea of ​​creating ‘The Idler’, a magazine he founded with his colleague Gavin Edmund Pretor-Pinney. His main philosophy was to claim a certain inactivity, the need to laze around and enjoy the pleasures of life against the obsession with the work of the Protestant ethic and the capitalist world. According to Hodgkinson, in that apparently unproductive time, brilliant ideas often came up. Around all this defense of pleasures and quiet life, Hodgkinson has built his career and published several books. He has even set up an academy in London, ‘The Idle Academy’, where people go to take summer courses – paid, of course – to ramble on about Plato, Montaigne, the art of gardening or organic farming. It is also a form of resistance.

The one that these weeks has caught on again in Tenerife has a long journey. Years ago, Ciudadano, Daniel and other colleagues decided that they had to try to stop some evictions and they started taking piggy banks to a lot of stores so that people could put pennies that they had left over. When the piggy banks were full, they unloaded all that metal onto a wheelbarrow and headed for the bank to make a couple of payments to slow down the launches. “It is a group where there is a kind of magic, supportive people,” explains Carlos. And that he gives his time: three years ago, Ciudadano bought a piano to learn how to play it. And there it is waiting.