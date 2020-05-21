The market is being rethought and digital has become a key channel to be able to migrate activities, which will be shaping the “new normal”.

There are resources like Diploma in Pharmaceutical Marketing, which is not wasted to understand this new context, in which the pharma market has become a key player.

Leo Estrada, cofounder and CEO of Cash, notices a series of changes after the passage of COVID-19 and in this interview, talks about what will be the new normal to which brands and consumers must be vigilant

Merca2.0 What is a money social network and why is there so much talk about this concept?

Leo Estrada – A money social network is a virtual environment where, in addition to managing your money, it offers a completely different user experience. Imagine Facebook or Instagram adding the ease of being able to interact by sending money to your friends or paying merchants.

Merca2.0 – What digital aspects should the consumer pay attention to, in the midst of this economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic?

LE – We should all be aware of taking care of the finances of our homes, now more than ever. Given this scenario, we must look for options to continue making payments easily and remotely, but it is important to note that almost all existing payment intermediaries charge very high commissions for providing their financial services.

By searching for the options with the fewest commissions, we ensure that digital technology and services can represent significant savings for all families that are currently experiencing a financial situation complicated by COVID-19. I firmly believe that technology is a way to deliver better services at a lower price, and digital shopping is proof of this.

Before, it was necessary to leave home to meet recurring payments derived from the economy of any home: electricity, water, etc. Instead today, we can use technology as an ally to make these same payments safely and from the comfort of our sofa. In the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, we additionally promote people to stay at home, thus reducing physical contact with third parties, and avoiding the risk of contagion.

Merca2.0 – Can we already talk about new consumption habits? What will these be?

LE – I think society in general is changing and mainly in regions where the use of technology was not as present, as in Latin America or Africa.

The Covid-19 derived in accelerating the adoption of new applications that generate new solutions for the user. Let’s imagine for a moment the unfavorable panorama that we would have lived if there had been no companies that take care of taking the super to your home. All of these “new habits” are here to stay.

Merca2.0 – Will we be facing less use of object money and more digital transactions?

LE – Indeed, we are witnessing a global migration of payment methods that accelerated substantially a few years ago with the impact of the SARS-VOC Pandemic in China. Today, we are realizing that the cash payment method is not as efficient, secure, or immediate as any digital transaction. And all this change is motivated by consumer trends, not only in the current contingency, but globally.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299